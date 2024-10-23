Trump Campaign Fires Back After Kamala Harris Compares Trump to ‘Hitler’ in Today’s Unhinged Press Conference

If you’re struggling to feed your family and wondering how Kamala Harris will help, don’t hold your breath. Instead of offering any real solutions, she held an emergency three-minute press conference to smear President Trump—likening him to Adolf Hitler—and then scurried back inside, avoiding any actual discussion of issues that matter to Americans.

On Wednesday, just 13 days before Election Day, Kamala Harris unleashed a venomous attack on Donald Trump, parroting a four-year-old, debunked narrative from far-left The Atlantic.

In her desperate attempt to vilify Trump, she seized upon this baseless smear, hoping to shift the conversation away from her sinking campaign and failing policies.

The smear in question, cooked up by none other than The Atlantic‘s Jeffrey Goldberg—an author infamous for pushing falsehoods like those that led us into the Iraq war—alleges that Trump disrespected Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén, who was tragically murdered at Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos) in 2020. But the real kicker? The wild claim that Trump once praised Hitler.

Trump’s former Chief of Staff, John Kelly, the same person that Democrats used to push the suckers and losers hoax, is back with more tall tales.

Kelly is now saying that Trump allegedly commented on how Hitler “did some good things,” supposedly in reference to rebuilding Germany’s economy. Kelly claims he “admonished” Trump for the comment. But anyone familiar with Kelly’s increasingly erratic attacks on Trump will see this for what it is.

Predictably, Kamala Harris jumped on this ludicrous accusation, using her emergency press conference to peddle the lie. This unhinged rhetoric from Harris is nothing more than a last-ditch effort to save her floundering campaign.

Kamala said:

“All of this is further evidence for the American people of who Donald Trump really is. This is a window into who Donald Trump really is, from the people who know him best, from the people who worked with him side by side in the Oval Office and in the Situation Room. It is clear from John Kelly’s words that Donald Trump is someone who, I quote, “certainly falls into the general definition of fascist,” who, in fact, vowed to be a dictator on day one and vowed to use the military as his personal militia to carry out his personal and political vendettas. Donald Trump is increasingly unhinged and unstable. And in a second term, people like John Kelly would not be there to serve as guardrails against his propensities and his actions. Those who once tried to stop him from pursuing his worst impulses would no longer be there to rein him in. So the bottom line is this: We know what Donald Trump wants. He wants unchecked power. The question in 13 days will be, what do the American people want?”

Steven Cheung, Trump Campaign Communications Director, was quick to fire back:

“Kamala Harris is a stone-cold loser who is increasingly desperate because she is flailing, and her campaign is in shambles. That is why she continues to peddle outright lies and falsehoods that are easily disproven. The fact is that Kamala’s dangerous rhetoric is directly to blame for the multiple assassination attempts against President Trump and she continues to stoke the flames of violence all in the name of politics. She is despicable and her grotesque behavior proves she is wholly unfit for office.”

This is what the Democrats have become: a party more interested in character assassinations than addressing the needs of everyday Americans.