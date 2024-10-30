Trump Campaign Files Lawsuit Against Bucks County as GOP Voters Were ‘Turned Away’ Amid Record-Breaking Early Turnout in PA

The Trump-Vance campaign has filed a lawsuit against Bucks County, Pennsylvania, accusing county election officials of obstructing GOP voters from participating in on-demand mail-in voting.

According to PA’s website, on-demand mail-in voting is a process that allows registered voters to request, receive, vote, and submit their mail-in or absentee ballot all in one visit to their county election office or other designated location.

In Bucks County, Trump narrowly lost by less than one percentage point in 2016 and by approximately 5% in 2020. In July, Scott Presler was able to flip the county to Republican.

Now, the Democrats are doing everything they can to cheat again.

Speaking at a packed rally in Allentown, RNC Chair Michael Whatley emphasized the historic momentum of Republican voters across the state and blasted Bucks County officials for attempting to halt the red wave sweeping Pennsylvania.

“Now, I know that a lot of you today have seen these videos of people being turned away at the polls in places like Delaware County and Bucks County. And last night, we even saw one of our great local leaders, Val Biancaniello, arrested at the polls for telling people to stay in line. All she was doing was telling folks, ‘Stay and vote.’ They took her away in handcuffs,” Whatley said during the rally.

“Folks, here’s what’s happening: Democrat election officials are seeing our numbers. They’re seeing our turnout. They are seeing us breaking early vote records across Pennsylvania. They are terrified, and they want to stop our momentum. We are not going to let them suppress our votes. We are going to fight.

“I’m proud tonight to tell you that the Trump-Vance campaign has just filed a huge lawsuit against Bucks County for turning away our voters. We are going to fight this thing in court, and all we ask of you is to stay in line. Donald Trump needs your votes. Donald Trump needs Pennsylvania, and America needs Pennsylvania. We are going to swamp the vote, and we are not going to let the Democrats stop us,” he added.

WATCH: RNC Chairman Michael Whatley @ChairmanWhatley announces lawsuit against Bucks County, PA for turning away voters, encourages voters to STAY IN LINE pic.twitter.com/mS7ncVcIWQ — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) October 29, 2024

Below are some examples of voter suppression:

As you can see here, there are a lot of people who showed up before 5pm and are being refused entry to vote. Is it a coincidence that @ScottPresler flipped Bucks County red and now they’re shutting out voters? https://t.co/UeyJpQC1f4 pic.twitter.com/c0PaxZzGaZ — Addison Smith (@AddisonSmithTV) October 29, 2024

Voter fraud in Quakertown Bucks county Pa.

They cut the line at 1:45 and handed everyone a bs handout saying it’s not a polling place and saying it’s a courtesy.

Also there are people here with “voter” protection tags. I asked the lady if I could see her credentials as a pole… pic.twitter.com/XTE49A8agn — kellyannlu17⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@kellyannelu) October 29, 2024

DISENFRANCHISEMENT: At least 50 voters in Levittown, PA at the Lower Bucks Government Services Center were denied the opportunity to vote in person today. Throughout the afternoon, certain individuals paced the line of voters making statements like “oh the lines really long we… pic.twitter.com/zhuCEgCBWq — Paul Giblin (@dreamlessod) October 29, 2024