Thomas Cole for US Congress Releases Multiple Spanish Language TV Ads

Republican Thomas Cole for US Congress in California-24 released his second Spanish language TV ad targeted at incumbent Democrat Salud Carbajal.

The Cole campaign is broadcasting to the 25% of voters in California’s 24th district who are Spanish speaking, and aiming to break through to constituents on several key issues.

Thomas Cole released the following press release:

Santa Barbara—As part of his aggressive outreach to the 24th Congressional District’s large Latino population, Republican candidate Thomas Cole is rolling out his second Spanish-language TV ad targeting Latino voters in the district. The ads began running on YouTube today. The ad exposes Carbajal’s outspoken support for the radical transgender agenda, runaway inflation which is straining household budgets, high energy prices, and Carbajal’s support of spending $200 billion on war in Ukraine while Americans go hungry and homeless and veterans die on the streets. “Our message is simple: Salud is bad for Latinos. Bad for their pocketbooks, bad for their jobs, bad for their children. And, Salud is bad for the 24th Congressional District and for the United States as he promotes crime and open borders which victimize minorities disproportionately and steal jobs from our people,” Cole asserted as he unveiled the new ad.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the Cole campaign is heavily pressuring Carbajal, who has held his seat in US Congress since 2016.

In his new ad, Cole argues to parents that common-sense policy must prevail in schools and government.

“We’re reaching out to people for common sense – protect their children. I would love to help our nation and help our community. I would be one more vote in Congress against continual wars. I would vote for peace. I would vote to try to get some fiscal sanity back in the nation," Thomas Cole told The Gateway Pundit.

The Cole campaign has generated hundreds of thousands of YouTube views and plans to embolden all major voting blocs with the release of its Spanish-language ad series.

