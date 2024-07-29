Common Sense Conservative Thomas Cole Closes In on Establishment Democrat Salud Carbajal for California-24 Congressional Seat

Guest post by Kevin Rose

With more than 70,000 voters supporting him in the primary election, conservative outsider Thomas Cole is making a push to oust Salud Carbajal from his US Congressional seat in California’s 24th district. Cole is the founder of election data research company Analytics805 and the education reform initiative Coalition for Liberty. Carbajal is an establishment Democrat seeking his fifth re-election to California’s 24th district.

The Cole campaign is banking on Independents and Democrats, recognizing that the Democrat party policies have simply become too radical.

“We’re pushing the Republican point of view, conservatism, and common sense, with our new platform,” Thomas Cole said. “Our campaign is reaching out to Democrats and Independents. In our neck of the woods – the central coast of California – there are about 25 percent Republicans, 25 percent Independents, and about 50 percent Democrats.”

“Our candidates usually poll about 40 percent in the general. So, we’re trying to alter that by doing something different – reaching out to the other side. We have to pull over those independents. The Republicans usually get about half the independents. But we need to get more, and we need three out of 20 Democrats to flip.”

To achieve the margin of swing votes his campaign is seeking, Cole is running on three key issues he believes will sway common-sense voters.

“Our top three issues are peace, parents, and border,” Cole said. “Do Democrats and Independents want a massive war going on – spending tons of money to kill 800,000 young Christian men in Eastern Europe? A lot of them don’t want war – especially young people. A lot of them are saying, are you kidding? Why would I want Salud Carbajal spending 460 million dollars, just from our district? They have no choice but to consider voting for a peace Republican.”

Thomas Cole equally stresses the necessity of parents’ rights in schools.

“Do the parents have rights in government schools? A government school is going to teach kids that they can be any gender they want, when they’re five years old. When they’re older, the school is going to teach them that if they want gender transition surgery, they’ll help them do that and not tell their parents. They’ll keep it secret. Are there two Democrat fathers out of 20 that will say, I’m not voting Democrat anymore because they’ve gone off the rails? Our calculation is that we will be able to keep our Republicans voting for Cole, and then pull in the extra 3 democrats and independents out of 20 on these issues.” Cole said.

“Glenn Youngkin won the governorship in Virginia on the parent issue. He didn’t work that hard. He was just a pro-parent guy – pro-education – and against the indoctrination in Virginia schools. His opponent Terry McAuliffe said the parents should stay out of these issues, and, overnight, 20 percent of the Democrats flipped Republican. This is a new phenomenon.”

Cole is also confident that the issue of open borders will be instrumental to his chances for victory in November.

“The open borders issue is exploding. People all over the country are saying there’s an issue with open borders. Where the rubber hits the road for most people is there’s no housing left in our district, and now housing is filled up with people who are mainly on welfare, they’re homeless guys, and they’re coming in from over the border. Open borders encompass a lot of problems for America – the cost, the policing, the schools, and the child trafficking.”

“We’re reaching out to people for common sense – protect their children, protect their borders. I would love to help our nation and help our community. We want to keep it simple and effective. Can we get 15 percent of the democrats to flip on either peace, parents’ issues, and borders?”

Cole elaborated on the mandate of his congressional agenda.

“I would be one more vote in Congress against continual wars. I would vote against proxy wars. I would vote for peace. I would vote to try to get some fiscal sanity back in the nation. I know we are a long way off from that. And censorship is a big problem. There needs to be a federal understanding that when these companies such as Facebook get monopoly power, they need to be broken up, just as Standard Oil was broken up.”

Cole’s cutting-edge viewpoint stands in sharp contrast to the establishment Carbajal.

“Salud Carbajal is a lifelong government employee,” Cole said. “He’s a perfect Democrat government worker. He just does what his party says – he doesn’t argue, he doesn’t even talk much. He just sends out press releases. He’s let in 28,000 new illegal immigrants, and many are homeless. He’s not helping at all. He’s helping the globalists, the bankers, and the elite class that doesn’t care about America. We hope more Americans will become aware of this.”

Cole is betting on the youth vote as his final key demographic to help secure victory.

“The polls are showing nationwide that age 18-30 are about 50 percent Republican, and 60 percent of young men like Trump. That’s a huge shift. Just four years ago, that age was about 10 percent conservative. So, we’ll see how that plays out in California.”