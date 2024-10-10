TGP’s Jordan Conradson Joins War Room to Discuss Kari Lake’s Senate Opponent Admitting That His Father is a Convicted Cartel Drug Trafficker (VIDEO)

While the Congressman claims to be estranged from his father and denounces him for abandoning him and his family, it makes for a convenient excuse for his decision to change his last name to Gallego, a move he says was intended to "honor" his mother.

It is ironic, though, because he lives up to the Marinelarena family name. As The Gateway Pundit reported, Ruben Gallego, like his father, abandoned his own pregnant wife and family in 2016. He later shacked up with a DC lobbyist with whom he had a wedding shrouded in dishonesty and mystery.

His divorce too, remains shrouded in mystery as the Democratic Senate hopeful "has fought tooth and nail" to keep the records private, says Washington Free Beacon, who is currently suing Gallego to unseal his divorce records with ex-wife and current Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. In a recent development in the case, the law firm representing the two politicians has proposed a redacted version of the files that looks "like a Central Intelligence Agency classified file, with page and pages of black ink designed to make sure no one was going on," said attorneys for Washington Free Beacon. What is Marinelarena-Gallego hiding?

Additional proof that Gallego takes after his father is his pro-illegal immigrant, cartel, and drug trafficker record in Congress, which includes voting against increasing penalties for illegal immigrants who reentered the United States multiple times, voting against removing “gang members, national security threats, and other public safety threats from our country to keep our families, our communities, and our Nation safe,” voting against Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the Southern Border, and voting against the Secure the Border Act in 2023.

He further he cosponsored the Safeguarding Sanctuary Cities Act of 2017, voted to give $1,200 to illegals with the HEROS Act, urged Biden to end Trump’s Title 42 COVID-19 illegal immigration restrictions, and voted to “impose limitations on the President’s authority to suspend or restrict aliens from entering the United States” with HR 1333.

And here's an excerpt from his 2017 op-ed titled "Why we should not build Trump's border wall (ever)":

The biggest problem is that the wall was never about border security. Donald Trump’s wall is about dividing Americans – playing upon the racial fears and anxiety he has drummed up and amplified to rally his base. Trump’s wall is a political campaign promise that he has to fulfill to keep his base happy. Trump’s border wall is trying to solve a problem that doesn’t exist. Border apprehensions have been falling for years, and the border wall will do nothing about the real issue of visa overstays. The wall is a giant waste of money, and there are countless ways to better invest the tens of billions of dollars we would waste on a wall.

Navarro found the irony of the story and Gallego's excuses about his father amusing.

