TGP Photos: President Trump's Return to Butler Rally With Elon Musk and Christopher Macchio (Part Two)

by

On October 5, President Trump returned to the scene of the first assassination attempt on him, Butler, Pennsylvania, to finish the July 13 rally that was ended a few minutes after Trump started to speak when a would-be assassin unleashed a hail of gunfire, miraculously only wounding Trump in his right ear but killing one supporter, Corey Comperatore and grievously wounding two supporters, James Copenhaver and David Dutch.

President Trump is shot in the ear in an attempted assassination at a Butler, Pennsylvania rally on July 13, 2024.

News photographs of Trump’s bold defiance after being shot have become icons and were widely on display the day of the return rally. This TGP contributor covered the July 13 rally and the October 5 return rally. (July 13 photo reports Part One and Part Two.)

(Part one return to Butler photo report at this link.)

The rally was a mix of triumphant return and memorial service for Corey Comperatore, who was shot and killed while protecting his family during the gunfire. It was also a public showing of gratitude by Trump for being graced by God in surviving the attack by a turn of his head to look at a chart on illegal immigration.

I took hundreds of photos that day and have tried to select the best that tell the story of the day. Thank you for your patience.

President Trump returns to Butler, PA, for a rally on October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump returns to Butler, PA, for a rally on October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump returns to Butler, PA, for a rally on October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump returns to Butler, PA, for a rally on October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

As President Trump took the stage, counter-snipers looked toward the AGR building from where on July 13 a would-be assassin shot at and wounded Trump.

President Trump returns to Butler, PA, for a rally on October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Country music star Lee Greenwood sang ‘God Bless the U.S.A.’ for Trump as he took the stage:

President Trump returns to Butler, PA, for a rally on October 5, 2024, as Lee Greenwood sings, God Bless the USA, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump returns to Butler, PA, for a rally on October 5, 2024, as Lee Greenwood sings, God Bless the USA, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

“As I was saying…”

President Trump gestures as he opens his return to Butler, PA, rally by pointing at an immigration chart like he did on July 5 when an assassin’s bullet wounded him in his right ear, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
At his return to Butler, PA, rally, President Trump displays the same immigration chart that ‘saved’ his life during the July 5 assassination attempt on him, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump speaks at his return to Butler, PA, rally, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

At 6:11 p.m., the time when the gunshots were fired on July 13, Trump paid tribute to Corey Comperatore with a moment of silence, a recording of the bells of Notre Dame and opera singer Christopher Macchio singing Ave Maria.

At his return to Butler, PA, rally, President Trump pays tribute to former fireman Corey Comperatore who was shot and killed protecting his family seated in the stands at Trump’s July 13 rally in Butler during the first assassination attempt on Trump,, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump listens as opera singer Christopher Macchio sings Ave Maria in tribute to slain Trump supporter Corey Comperator at a rally in Butler, PA, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump thanks opera singer Christopher Macchio for singing Ave Maria a tribute to slain Trump supporter Corey Comperatore at his return to Butler, PA, rally, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Supporters listen to President Trump at his return to Butler, PA, rally, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Supporters hold ‘Fight, Fight, Fight!’ signs at President Trump’s return to Butler, PA, rally, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Elon Musk, who endorsed Trump after the July 13 assassination attempt, attended and spoke at the rally. Photos of Musk leaping for joy on stage went viral.

Wearing a ‘Dark MAGA’ hat, Elon Musk sits with Republican vice presidential nominee Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance at President Trump’s return to Butler, PA, rally, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Elon Musk and Republican vice presidential nominee Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance share a laugh at President Trump’s return to Butler, PA, rally, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

President Trump’s right ear looks completely healed from the July 13 assassination attempt.

President Trump looks on as medics treat a supporter who fainted at his return to Butler, PA, rally, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Elon Musk waves as he takes the stage at President Trump’s return to Butler, PA, rally, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Elon Musk lands after jumping as he took the stage at President Trump’s return to Butler, PA, rally, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

TGP reader Denise sent in a photo she took from her seat behind the stage of Elon Musk’s now famous leap of joy:

TGP reader Denise sent in her photo of Elon Musk’s leap for joy at President Trump’s return to Butler, PA, rally, October 5, 2024.
Elon Musk speaks at President Trump’s return to Butler, PA, rally, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Elon Musk speaks at President Trump’s return to Butler, PA, rally, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Elon Musk speaks at President Trump’s return to Butler, PA, rally, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump thanks Elon Musk for his support at Trump’s return to Butler, PA, rally, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump thanks Elon Musk for his support at Trump’s return to Butler, PA, rally, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump speaks at his return to Butler, PA, rally, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Nighttime fell as the rally went on.

President Trump speaks at his return to Butler, PA, rally, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Supporters wearing “The Return to Butler” shirts at President Trump’s return to Butler, PA, rally, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump speaks at his return to Butler, PA, rally, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

The rally ended with Trump doing his signature Trump dance to YMCA followed by Christopher Macchio returning to sing a mini concert. Trump remained on stage while Macchio performed. At one point, supporters held up a banner that said Jesus.

President Trump at the end of his return to Butler, PA, rally, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Supporters cheer as President Trump acknowledges them at the end of his return to Butler, PA, rally, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump brought opera singer Christopher Macchio back on stage to sing a mini concert at the end of his return to Butler, PA, rally, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
With a Jesus banner held by supporters and the tribute to Corey Comperatore behind him, President Trump applauds opera singer Christopher Macchio as he sings a mini concert at the end of his return to Butler, PA, rally October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump and opera singer Christopher Macchio thank supporters as they leave the stage at the end of Trump’s return to Butler, PA, rally, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

The Trump campaign was reborn and reconsecrated on October 5 in Butler in front of tens of thousands of supporters.

