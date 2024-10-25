TGP Photos: President Trump’s Return to Butler Rally With Elon Musk and Christopher Macchio (Part Two)

On October 5, President Trump returned to the scene of the first assassination attempt on him, Butler, Pennsylvania, to finish the July 13 rally that was ended a few minutes after Trump started to speak when a would-be assassin unleashed a hail of gunfire, miraculously only wounding Trump in his right ear but killing one supporter, Corey Comperatore and grievously wounding two supporters, James Copenhaver and David Dutch.

News photographs of Trump’s bold defiance after being shot have become icons and were widely on display the day of the return rally. This TGP contributor covered the July 13 rally and the October 5 return rally. (July 13 photo reports Part One and Part Two.)

(Part one return to Butler photo report at this link.)

The rally was a mix of triumphant return and memorial service for Corey Comperatore, who was shot and killed while protecting his family during the gunfire. It was also a public showing of gratitude by Trump for being graced by God in surviving the attack by a turn of his head to look at a chart on illegal immigration.

I took hundreds of photos that day and have tried to select the best that tell the story of the day. Thank you for your patience.

As President Trump took the stage, counter-snipers looked toward the AGR building from where on July 13 a would-be assassin shot at and wounded Trump.

Country music star Lee Greenwood sang ‘God Bless the U.S.A.’ for Trump as he took the stage:

“As I was saying…”

At 6:11 p.m., the time when the gunshots were fired on July 13, Trump paid tribute to Corey Comperatore with a moment of silence, a recording of the bells of Notre Dame and opera singer Christopher Macchio singing Ave Maria.

Elon Musk, who endorsed Trump after the July 13 assassination attempt, attended and spoke at the rally. Photos of Musk leaping for joy on stage went viral.

President Trump’s right ear looks completely healed from the July 13 assassination attempt.

TGP reader Denise sent in a photo she took from her seat behind the stage of Elon Musk’s now famous leap of joy:

Nighttime fell as the rally went on.

The rally ended with Trump doing his signature Trump dance to YMCA followed by Christopher Macchio returning to sing a mini concert. Trump remained on stage while Macchio performed. At one point, supporters held up a banner that said Jesus.

The Trump campaign was reborn and reconsecrated on October 5 in Butler in front of tens of thousands of supporters.