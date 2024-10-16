TGP Photos: Trump’s Epic Return to Butler, PA Rally (Part One)

On October 5, President Trump returned to the scene of the first assassination attempt on him, Butler, Pennsylvania, to finish the July 13 rally that was ended a few minutes after Trump started to speak when a would-be assassin unleashed a hail of gunfire, miraculously only wounding Trump in his right ear but killing one supporter, Corey Comperatore and grievously wounding two supporters, James Copenhaver and David Dutch.

News photographs of Trump’s bold defiance after being shot have become icons and were widely on display the day of the return rally. This TGP contributor covered the July 13 rally and the October 5 return rally. (July 13 photo reports Part One and Part Two.)

The rally was a mix of triumphant return and memorial service for Corey Comperatore, who was shot and killed while protecting his family during the gunfire. It was also a public showing of gratitude by Trump for being graced by God in surviving the attack by a turn of his head to look at a chart on illegal immigration.

I took hundreds of photos that day and have tried to select the best that tell the story of the day. Because of editorial constraints, not every speaker at the rally will be featured, however several of them have been featured in other TGP reports on Trump rallies in Pennsylvania. Only a few photos will show the enhanced protection measures for the rally.

A billboard seen on the road to Butler a few miles out:

Merchandise row at the Butler Farm Show on Saturday morning:

A truck decorated with religious themed Trump assassination attempt artwork:

A couple with matching shirts with the ‘Angel flag’ from the July 13 rally:

The ‘Tough as Nails’ Trump statue based on his “fight, fight, fight!” response after the July 13 attack:

Another statue of Trump’s “fight, fight fight!” response has a touch of red paint added for a sense of realism:

The site of the rally at the Butler Farm Show grounds shortly after the gates opened up. On the far side, the AGR building and water tower, as well as several semi-trailers lined up along the fence line that weren’t there on July 13.

The stage with bulletproof glass, one of many changes since July 13.

‘Brick Suit Guy’ was interviewed by Fox News reporter Alexis McAdams. Both were at the July 13 rally. Brick Suit Guy was in the front row directly in front of Trump when the shots were fired. McAdams was doing live reports from the press riser about a hundred feet from the stage.

Parachutists put on a patriotic display, landing in the no man’s land between the rally and the shielded AGR building.

Dr. James Sweetland, the doctor who tried to save Corey Comperatore, spoke at the rally:

Butler Memorial Hospital paramedic Sally Sheri, who treated President Trump after he was shot, spoke at the rally:

Artist Scott Lobaido painted a portrait of Corey Comperatore on stage:

Comperatore’s uniform and a floral display were set in tribute where he gave his life protecting his wife and daughter at the July 13 rally shooting.

Trump Force One made two passes over the rally on its way to the airport in nearby Pittsburgh.

Trump’s running mate Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance fired up the crowd.

Opinionated t-shirt seen at the rally:

The grounds of the Butler Farm Show were filled with Trump supporters, as viewed from the press pen. New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman can be seen seated with her laptop in the foreground.

A zoomed in photo of part of the massive overflow crowd.

Eric Trump and wife Lara spoke at the rally. Lara Trump is co-chair of the RNC.

Early Vote Action founder Scott Presler spoke at the rally.

Cellphones up and counter-snipers on guard as President Trump made his entrance around 6 p.m., as he did on July 13.

End of part one. Part two will be posted late Wednesday night. Thank you for reading.