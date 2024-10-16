TGP Photos: Trump’s Epic Return to Butler, PA Rally (Part One)

On October 5, President Trump returned to the scene of the first assassination attempt on him, Butler, Pennsylvania, to finish the July 13 rally that was ended a few minutes after Trump started to speak when a would-be assassin unleashed a hail of gunfire, miraculously only wounding Trump in his right ear but killing one supporter, Corey Comperatore and grievously wounding two supporters, James Copenhaver and David Dutch.

President Trump is shot in the ear in an attempted assassination at a Butler, Pennsylvania rally on July 13, 2024, file screen image.

News photographs of Trump’s bold defiance after being shot have become icons and were widely on display the day of the return rally. This TGP contributor covered the July 13 rally and the October 5 return rally. (July 13 photo reports Part One and Part Two.)

The rally was a mix of triumphant return and memorial service for Corey Comperatore, who was shot and killed while protecting his family during the gunfire. It was also a public showing of gratitude by Trump for being graced by God in surviving the attack by a turn of his head to look at a chart on illegal immigration.

I took hundreds of photos that day and have tried to select the best that tell the story of the day. Because of editorial constraints, not every speaker at the rally will be featured, however several of them have been featured in other TGP reports on Trump rallies in Pennsylvania. Only a few photos will show the enhanced protection measures for the rally.

A billboard seen on the road to Butler a few miles out:

A billboard near Butler, PA calls for angelic protection of President Trump, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Merchandise row at the Butler Farm Show on Saturday morning:

Merchandise row at the Trump rally in Butler, PA, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

A truck decorated with religious themed Trump assassination attempt artwork:

A truck parked at the Trump rally in Butler, PA, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

A couple with matching shirts with the ‘Angel flag’ from the July 13 rally:

A couple attending the Trump rally in Butler, PA, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

The ‘Tough as Nails’ Trump statue based on his “fight, fight, fight!” response after the July 13 attack:

‘Tough as Nails’ statue at the Trump rally in Butler, PA, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
'Tough as Nails' statue at the Trump rally in Butler, PA, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Another statue of Trump’s “fight, fight fight!” response has a touch of red paint added for a sense of realism:

A’ statue at the Trump rally in Butler, PA, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
A statue at the Trump rally in Butler, PA, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

The site of the rally at the Butler Farm Show grounds shortly after the gates opened up. On the far side, the AGR building and water tower, as well as several semi-trailers lined up along the fence line that weren’t there on July 13.

The Butler Farm Show grounds shortly after the gates opened for the Trump rally, the morning of October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

The stage with bulletproof glass, one of many changes since July 13.

The stage set with a bulletproof glass shield at the Trump rally in Butler, PA, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

‘Brick Suit Guy’ was interviewed by Fox News reporter Alexis McAdams. Both were at the July 13 rally. Brick Suit Guy was in the front row directly in front of Trump when the shots were fired. McAdams was doing live reports from the press riser about a hundred feet from the stage.

‘Brick Suit Guy’ interviewed by Fox News reporter Alexis McAdams at the Trump rally in Butler, PA, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Parachutists put on a patriotic display, landing in the no man’s land between the rally and the shielded AGR building.

A parachutist flying an American flag comes in for a landing at the Trump rally in Butler, PA, October 5, 2024.

Dr. James Sweetland, the doctor who tried to save Corey Comperatore, spoke at the rally:

Dr. James Sweetland, who tried to save Corey Comperatore at the July 13 shooting, speaks at the Trump return rally in Butler, PA, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Butler Memorial Hospital paramedic Sally Sheri, who treated President Trump after he was shot, spoke at the rally:

Butler Memorial Hospital paramedic Sally Sheri, who treated President Trump after he was shot in an assassination attempt on July 13, speaks at Trump’s return rally, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Artist Scott Lobaido painted a portrait of Corey Comperatore on stage:

A painting of Corey Comperatore is shown at the Trump rally in Butler, PA, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Comperatore’s uniform and a floral display were set in tribute where he gave his life protecting his wife and daughter at the July 13 rally shooting.

At President Trump’s return rally to Butler, PA, the fireman’s uniform of Corey Comperatore and a floral tribute mark the spot where Comperatore was shot and killed protecting his family at the July 13 rally, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
A tribute to Corey Comperatore, slain in the July 13 assassination attempt on President Trump, is shown at Trump's return rally to Butler, PA, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Trump Force One made two passes over the rally on its way to the airport in nearby Pittsburgh.

Trump Force One makes a pass high over the site of Trump’s return rally in Butler, PA, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Trump’s running mate Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance fired up the crowd.

Republican vice presidential nominee Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance speaks at President Trump’s return rally in Butler, PA, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Supporters cheer as Republican vice presidential nominee Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance speaks at President Trump’s return rally in Butler, PA, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Republican vice presidential nominee Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance speaks at President Trump’s return rally in Butler, PA, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Republican vice presidential nominee Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance speaks at President Trump’s return rally in Butler, PA, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Republican vice presidential nominee Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance speaks at President Trump’s return rally in Butler, PA, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Opinionated t-shirt seen at the rally:

Supporters at President Trump’s return to Butler, PA, rally, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

The grounds of the Butler Farm Show were filled with Trump supporters, as viewed from the press pen. New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman can be seen seated with her laptop in the foreground.

Supporters filled the grounds of the Butler farm show grounds for President Trump’s return to Butler, PA, rally, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

A zoomed in photo of part of the massive overflow crowd.

Part of the overflow crowd at President Trump’s return to Butler, PA rally, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Eric Trump and wife Lara spoke at the rally. Lara Trump is co-chair of the RNC.

Eric Trump pumps his fist as wife Lara Trump looks on at President Trump’s return rally in Butler, PA, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
RNC co-chair Lara Trump speaks while husband Eric Trump listens at President Trump’s return rally in Butler, PA, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Early Vote Action founder Scott Presler spoke at the rally.

Pro-Trump voter registration activist Scott Presler speaks at President Trump’s return rally in Butler, PA, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Cellphones up and counter-snipers on guard as President Trump made his entrance around 6 p.m., as he did on July 13.

President Trump makes his entrance at his return rally in Butler, PA, October 5, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

End of part one. Part two will be posted late Wednesday night. Thank you for reading.

Photo of author
Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

You can email Kristinn Taylor here, and read more of Kristinn Taylor's articles here.

 

