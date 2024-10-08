Teamsters President Sean O’Brien Roasts Democratic Party: ‘They Have F**ked Us For Last 40 Years’ (VIDEO)

The General President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Sean O’Brien, has not minced his words when discussing the Democratic Party.

In a podcast appearance with Theo Von Roast, O’Brien gave a powerful argument about the corruption of the Democratic Party, arguing that they are “bought and paid” by their Silicon Valley overlords:

I’ll be honest with you, I’m a Democrat, but they have fucked us over for the last 40 years and for once, and not all of them, but for once we’re standing up as a union, probably the only one right now, saying, what the fuck have you done for us? And I’m getting attacked from the left, you know, and we’ve given, since I’ve been in office two and a half years, we’ve given the Democratic machine $15.7 million. We’ve given Republicans about 340,000, truth be told. So it’s like, you know, people say the Democratic Party is the party of the working people. They’re bought and paid for by big tech, those big tech companies. Yeah, tech is the new fossil fuel, man, that’s what I said. Right, and you’ve got the Republicans who are now saying, hey, we want to be the working class party, right? And, okay, you’ve got a great opportunity right now to do that, and the Democrats, if 60% of our members aren’t supporting you, the fucking system’s broken, and you need to fix it. You need to fix it. Stop pointing fingers at Sean O’Brien. Stop pointing fingers at the Teamsters Union. Look in the mirror. I mean, I had a heated debate with, heated discussion two weeks ago with Chuck Schumer, and it got fucking ugly. And it got ugly because, you know, these politicians, you know, the one thing I’ve learned, they fucking walk in and they tell you, I did this for you. Okay, great. Let me tell you what you haven’t fucking done for us or our members. And we got into it pretty heavy, and I’m like, you have no problem taking $550,000 from me three weeks prior to the election, and then you want to go fucking tell your mom or your ex or whatever it is and throw shit out there about me? Like, whatever.

O’Brien’s comments come after the Teamsters refused to support the Democratic nominee for the first time in 30 years after the majority of their members indicated a preference for Donald Trump over Kamala Harris.

According to the union’s own polling, nearly 60 percent of Teamsters members preferred Trump to Harris, who won just 34 percent of the vote in an electronic survey. This led to criticism as to why the union refused to back Trump.

“The Teamsters thank all candidates for meeting with members face-to-face during our unprecedented roundtables,” the union said at the time.

“Unfortunately, neither major candidate was able to make serious commitments to our union to ensure the interests of working people are always put before Big Business.”