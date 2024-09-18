Teamsters Skip Presidential Endorsement: Refuse to Support Kamala Harris as Majority of Rank-and-File Prefer Trump

For the first time in over thirty years, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters has refused to endorse any candidate for U.S. President.

For decades, the Teamsters have consistently endorsed Democrat presidential candidates, backing Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020. The union also supported Barack Obama in both of his campaigns, as well as John Kerry in 2004 and Al Gore in 2000, according to NBC.

This decision comes despite internal polling revealing that a clear majority of rank-and-file members favor former President Donald Trump over Kamala Harris.

The official statement from the union claims that after nearly a year of member interviews and polling, no candidate—neither Trump nor Harris—offered sufficient commitments to the issues that matter most to the Teamsters. This is a lie.

According to the union’s own polling, 59% of members preferred Trump to Harris, who only garnered 34% of the vote in an electronic survey, with phone polls showing similar results at 58% to 31%.

Yet, in a surprising twist, the Teamsters’ leadership announced their refusal to endorse any candidate, citing “no majority support.”

“The union’s extensive member polling showed no majority support for Vice President Harris and no universal support among the membership for President Trump,” the press release said.

This decision comes just two days after union leaders and members held a private meeting with Kamala Harris.

General President Sean M. O’Brien emphasized the importance of a transparent and member-driven endorsement process but claimed that neither candidate could guarantee protection for the union’s most pressing concerns.

“The Teamsters thank all candidates for meeting with members face-to-face during our unprecedented roundtables. Unfortunately, neither major candidate was able to make serious commitments to our union to ensure the interests of working people are always put before Big Business. We sought commitments from both Trump and Harris not to interfere in critical union campaigns or core Teamsters industries—and to honor our members’ right to strike—but were unable to secure those pledges,” O’Brien said.

This decision has raised eyebrows, particularly among Trump supporters within the union who feel the leadership is disregarding the clear preference of its membership.

DC Draino, a prominent conservative commentator, voiced his confusion on social media: “I’m confused. For the first time in 30+ years, the Teamsters Union will not be endorsing a Presidential candidate. They said they didn’t have ‘majority support’ among their members for one or the other. I’m sorry, but doesn’t 58% count as a majority? The members want Trump. The corrupt bosses want Kamala. So they split the baby.”