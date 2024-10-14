‘TAYLORGATE’: Leftist British PM Starmer’s New Scandal as It Surfaces That Ministers Pressured Scotland Yard To Give Taylor Swift Taxpayer-Funded Security in Exchange for Tickets

Another week, another scandal in the shambolic leftist outfit run by already-unpopular Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

This time, Starmer is facing calls for an independent inquiry over the controversial decision to grant ­Taylor Swift a taxpayer-funded police escort.

Fury grew on Saturday night (12) as it emerged the American singer was only given protection after the Government’s AG was called in to put pressure on Scotland Yard.

Daily Mail reported:

“Senior Tories demanded answers amid claims that ministers ‘improperly interfered’ in the decision, which has come to be dubbed ‘Taylorgate’.

Sources said that Attorney General Lord Hermer, who is a close friend of the Prime Minister, was asked to intervene after the Met warned that granting the singer ‘VVIP’ protection would breach its long-standing protocols.”

The AG’s intervention reversed the Police’s original decision and gave Swift a level of security reserved for royalty and top-level politicians.

Downing Street and Scotland Yard have refused to answer questions about who asked the Attorney General to wade in on the unprecedented move.

“Last night Boris Johnson said: ‘Why on earth is the Attorney General interfering with an operational decision of the Met about a blue-light escort? What point of law can conceivably be at stake? We need to be told or else we must conclude the obvious: Hermer is Starmer’s stooge and sponsor and he was just doing his buddy’s bidding’.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and London Mayor Sadiq Khan also urged the Met to give the star special protection.

Both Khan and Cooper received free tickets to Swift’s concerts, but both now say this was ‘wholly unrelated to the decision.’ Yeah, right.

The ‘King of Freebies’ PM Starmer also received free tickets to the show, which he attended with his wife Victoria.

Police would be supposed to operate without political interference, and decisions on granting protection are made by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec).

“Former [Conservative] policing minister Chris Philp suggested yesterday that a ‘red line’ had been crossed: […] ‘Ministers appear to have improperly interfered with the police’s operational independence. This merits an immediate independent inquiry. Labour must come clean about who authorized the Attorney General’s involvement.’

The senior officers’ initial assessment was that there was no specific threat to Taylor Swift in the UK. But her mother and manager, Andrea, threatened to cancel the singer’s London shows in August.

This came days after Swift canceled concerts in Austria following an attempted suicide-bomb plot.

“London Assembly member Susan Hall, who finished second in the London mayoral election, said yesterday: ‘I’m astonished to be honest with you. I know there was a threat in Vienna and that’s why [Ms. Swift’s] mother wanted it, but to have that kind of protection for a pop star is ludicrous. […] What on earth happened? The public deserve to know’.”

Downing Street [the PM’s office] has denied that the decision to grant her police escort was linked to ministers attending concerts.

