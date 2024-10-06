BRITISH LABOUR TURMOIL: Sue Gray Quits as Keir Starmer’s Chief of Staff in Midst of Internal Power Struggle, and After It Arose That She Was Paid More Than the Prime Minister!

After more than a month of constant infighting on Downey Street that has plagued Keir Starmer’s troubled Premiership, it has been announced today that Sue Gray has quit her position as the PM’s chief of staff and been shuffled to another Government role.

Gray will now become the Prime Minister’s ‘envoy for nations and regions.’

She will be replaced by Morgan McSweeney, Starmer’s chief adviser who also served as Labour’s general election campaign director.

“As well as reported tensions with Mr McSweeney, Ms. Gray was also claimed to have clashed with Cabinet Secretary Simon Case following Labour’s general election win. Among recent bitter briefings about Ms. Gray’s powerful role in No10 were leaks about her £170,000 salary, which is larger than the PM’s. The Tories claimed the turmoil in Downing Street showed how Sir Keir’s Government had been ‘thrown into chaos’ in less than 100 days in office. Since winning power, the PM has also been engulfed in a ‘freebies’ row over his acceptance of lavish gifts and hospitality.”

Gray said she ‘was resigning’ as chief of staff to avoid ‘becoming a distraction.’

Her new role is to help manage the Government’s relations with local mayors and other devolved authorities.

Starmer thanked Gray for the support she has given him both in opposition and in Government.

He said Gray played ‘a vital role’ in strengthening the UK’s relations with the regions and nations.

The Prime Minister also tried to put a smiling face into the complete turmoil that is his government by saying that he was ‘delighted’ that she will continue to support his work.

In her statement, Gray said she was ‘pleased’ with a change that is essentially a demotion.

“’It has been an honor to take on the role of Chief of Staff, and to play my part in the delivery of a Labour Government. Throughout my career, my first interest has always been public service.

However, in recent weeks it has become clear to me that intense commentary around my position risked becoming a distraction to the Government’s vital work of change. It is for that reason I have chosen to stand aside, and I look forward to continuing to support the PM in my new role.’”

A Conservative spokesperson took the opportunity to double down on criticism of Starmer’s premiership.

“’In fewer than 100 days Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Government has been thrown into chaos – he has lost his chief of staff who has been at the center of the scandal the Labour Party has been engulfed by. Sue Gray was brought in to deliver a program for government and all we’ve seen in that time is a government of self-service. The only question that remains is who will run the country now?’”

