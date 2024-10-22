Tarrant County, Texas Voters Report Problems with Voting Machines – People Who Selected Trump on the Screen Are Seeing Kamala Harris on the Printed Ballot

by

Tarrant County, Texas GOP Chairman Bo French was notified that voters who selected Trump on the screen of the voting machine were seeing Kamala Harris on the final printed ballot.

“Today at 3:29pm I was notified of reports that voters were experiencing problems. Reports were that people who selected Trump on the screen were seeing Harris on the printed ballot. This was reported to the Election Judge and in at least one case the voter was issued a new ballot to vote again. I immediately reported this to the TC Elections Administrator,” Bo French said on Monday.

“After your ballot is printed, make sure you check to make sure your selections are accurate!” he warned.

“I voted for one president, checked it on the video screen, when I got the paper ballot, it had the other candidate’s name on it,” a Tarrant County voter said. “Check your paper ballots everybody.”

Another witness who waited in line to vote for 45 minutes at a polling place in Tarrant County that votes flipping from Trump to Harris happened to at least two people.

WATCH:

Bo French said the Tarrant County Elections Administrator confirmed the vote flipping and spoiled the ballot.

Voters in Georgia are also reporting the voting machines are flipping their selections and changing totals.

According to GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a constituent in Whitfield County noticed that their printed ballot did not reflect the selections they made on the voting machine, particularly changing their vote away from candidates they had chosen.

“Georgia voters make sure you double check your printed ballot to make sure the candidates you voted for are listed before you turn in your ballot!!!” MTG said.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.