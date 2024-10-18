Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Sounds the Alarm on Voting Machine Switching Votes in Georgia’s 14th District

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) took to social media platform X to sound the alarm on a disturbing incident reported by a voter in Whitfield County, Georgia’s 14th district.

According to Greene, a constituent in Whitfield County noticed that their printed ballot did not reflect the selections they made on the voting machine, particularly changing their vote away from candidates they had chosen.

According to a viral Facebook post:

“FYI to all my voting friends and family a friend of mine in Whitfield County yesterday voted/ checked his selections then printed it checked the printed version and it was not marked the same !!! Please really look at the printed ballot after completion. Very strange occurrence. After several attempts for correction they voided that ballot and machine and he had to revote on another machine! PLEASE CHECK YOUR PRINTED BALLOT!!!!!!!!!”

“This happened in Whitfield County in my district – GA-14,” Greene wrote on X.

“We vote on Dominion voting machines then it prints a paper ballot with our selections made on the machines. This voter’s printed ballot had been changed from their selections made on the machine.”

“Good thing they checked their paper ballot before turning it in! After several attempts of trying to change it to reflect their correct choices, they had to void the ballot and use a different machine.”

The issue reportedly persisted after multiple attempts to correct the ballot. The voter was eventually forced to void the ballot and use a different machine.

Greene emphasized the importance of double-checking the printed ballot to ensure accuracy, stating, “Please double check your printed ballot before you turn it in to make sure it has marked the candidates you voted for!!!”

During the interview, Rep. Greene expanded on the situation, stating that election integrity is a top concern.

“When they went to vote, they marked President, they marked for Congress—that would be me—they marked Donald Trump, and they marked the rest of their ballot. After finishing, the machine prints a paper copy of the ballot. Each voter is supposed to review the printed copy to ensure it reflects the choices they made. When this voter checked their printed ballot, it had changed. It was not Donald Trump, it was not me, and it was not the other candidates they selected. It had switched. The voter went to an election worker and explained the problem: the machine switched their vote on the printed ballot. They had to start over, and after several attempts, the error persisted. The machine kept switching the votes. We’re just beginning to investigate this today, as I found out about it this morning before coming on your show. We’ll follow up by speaking with election workers and officials here in the district to ensure these ballots are accurate. This is extremely concerning and sounds similar to what we heard in 2020. However, I have concerns beyond this. While Georgia fixed its voting laws, swing states like Pennsylvania, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Michigan did not fix theirs after 2020. Additionally, there are growing concerns about overseas emails instructing people on how to obtain absentee ballots and send them back electronically, effectively participating in our elections from abroad. This, combined with concerns about illegal aliens voting in our elections, adds to the distrust many feel.”

WATCH:

CHECK YOUR BALLOTS GEORGIA! Reports from Whitfield County, GA that Dominion machines are flipping votes. This is exactly the kind of fraud we saw in 2020 and it cannot be tolerated. I will be working to investigate this issue and ensure the integrity of our elections in… https://t.co/1rYyQAhE6E pic.twitter.com/0yaBBINPC3 — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) October 18, 2024

The Whitfield County Board of Elections & Registrars Office was quick to respond to the claims. In a statement, they acknowledged the Facebook post and assured the public that the issue was resolved on-site while the voter was still present.

“The Whitfield County Board of Elections & Registrar’s Office is aware of a Facebook post stating that a printed ballot didn’t reflect the voter’s selection. This issue was quickly resolved while the voter was still on-site. We assure everyone that we’re here to support you in your right to vote, so please always double check your printed ballot before putting it in the scanner. If at any point while voting you need assistance, please ask and a poll worker will be happy to help you.”

Despite the quick resolution, Greene did not shy away from calling for more stringent election reforms. In a follow-up post, she thanked the Whitfield County Board of Elections for their swift action but reiterated her desire for paper ballots only.

“Georgia voters make sure you double check your printed ballot to make sure the candidates you voted for are listed before you turn in your ballot!!! Thank you Whitfield County Board of Elections for resolving this major issue!” Rep. Greene wrote.

“Please report any machine vote flipping and continue to fix the issues! Everyone, this is not their fault, they don’t make the Georgia state election laws and they are just doing their jobs. If it were up to me, Georgia would have paper ballots only, we would require proof of citizenship nationwide for voting, and we would not count noncitizens in the census so districts were drawn on citizenship numbers not total number of people.”

Update from the Whitfield County Board of Elections & Registrars Office. Georgia voters make sure you double check your printed ballot to make sure the candidates you voted for are listed before you turn in your ballot!!! Thank you Whitfield County Board of Elections for… https://t.co/1rYyQAhE6E pic.twitter.com/AMUrgO9qs2 — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) October 18, 2024

The Gateway Pundit has documented numerous instances of vote switching during the 2020 election.