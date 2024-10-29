Suspect in UK Mass Stabbing that Killed Three Young Girls Faces Additional Terrorism and Biological Weapon Offenses

In July, The Gateway Pundit reported on the horrifying knife attack in Southport in the northwest of England that left three young children dead, five others in critical condition, and two adults wounded.

The murdered children were nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar, six-year-old Bebe King, and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe.

According to AP, a witness described seeing bloodied children running from a community center where a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga event for children aged about 6 to 11 was taking place.

Emergency services responded to the scene, and police reported that they had detained a 17-year-old male suspect and seized the weapon.

Following the attack, protestors took to the streets in 35 towns and cities across the Kingdom. They were branded “thugs” that were “clearly driven by far-right hatred” by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who then began a crackdown on free speech in the country.

Now it has been revealed the stabbing suspect, Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, allegedly has terrorist ties.

The National Report reveals that Rudakubana has been charged with terror offenses and authorities allege he downloaded an al-Qaeda instruction manual.

The National Report:

Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, a migration-background teenager suspected of stabbing three young girls aged just six, seven, and nine to death and injuring several others, has been revealed to have ties to radical Islamic extremism. He not only possessed jihadist terrorisminstructions but also tried to procure the deadly nerve agent ricin. While poison and the manual were found in his home, police have only released the information now, three months after the stabbing attack took place in late July.

The Southport attacker has now been charged with Terrorism offences. Perhaps I was right all along. pic.twitter.com/WxYO5jPzeu — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) October 29, 2024

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy made the following statement, “Today, the Crown Prosecution Service has authorized Axel Rudakubana, aged 18, from Banks in Lancashire, to be charged with two further offenses.”

“Axel Rudakubana already faces three charges of murder, 10 charges of attempted murder, and one charge of possession of a knife – all relating to the incident at Hart Street, Southport, on 29 July 2024.

“The two further offenses relate to evidence obtained by Merseyside Police during searches of Axel Rudakubana’s home address, as part of the lengthy and complex investigation that followed the events of 29 July 2024.”

The additional charges include:

1. Production of a biological toxin, namely ricin, contrary to Section 1 of the Biological Weapons Act 1974.

2. Possessing information, namely a pdf file entitled “Military Studies in the Jihad Against the Tyrants: The Al-Qaeda.

Watch: