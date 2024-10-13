SURPRISE! The ‘Real Men’ in the Cringe-Inducing Kamala Harris Ad Are ACTORS

The recent ad supporting Kamala Harris, which was made by a writer for Jimmy Kimmel, was supposed to feature ‘real men’ who are voting for the Democrat. Would you be shocked to learn that they’re actors?

Gateway Pundit noted that the social media response to the ad was savage.

Now we find out that they weren’t even ‘real’ men. This just reinforces the idea that absolutely nothing about Kamala Harris is genuine.

Twitter/X user ‘Bad Hombre’ names the performers and gives their backgrounds:

As many of you know, Jimmy Kimmel’s writer, Jacob Reed, directed an ad for the Kamala Harris campaign titled ‘Men for Kamala.’ The ad features what are presented as everyday male voters explaining why supporting Kamala Harris is the masculine thing to do. However, none of the men in the ad are actually regular voters—they are paid actors… – Wayland McQueen is a far-left, pro-Antifa comedian and actor who has, until now, found limited success. He does improv gigs at the Upright Citizens Brigade in Los Angeles. In a Twitter post from 2022, he explains what white privilege is and tells you why you need to acknowledge your white privilege. As of 2024 he is single. – Lanre Idewu is an immigrant from Nigeria. He is also an actor who works at the D.C.-based OCTET Productions. He has many intimate pictures with the Obamas and the Bidens. Idewu, who is bisexual, has done gay-for-pay movies and nude solo shoots. In the “Men for Kamala” ad, he says he is “man enough to f-ing braid his daughter’s hair,” but the only problem is that he doesn’t have a daughter. Idewu isn’t braiding anyone’s hair. – Mike Leffingwell, a gay man, also works at the Upright Citizens Brigade, where McQueen works. He is an acting coach, cartoon writer for Netflix and DreamWorks, and an actor in TV commercials. On his public Instagram page, he showcases his participation in his latest project—the “Men for Kamala” ad. – Winston Carter, the heavyset fellow in the ad who claims to be a mechanic and rancher, lives in Los Angeles signed with Taft Broadcasting Company. He has found limited success in the acting world, mainly as an extra in films and as a character in the low-budget superhero film Spaghettiman. – Tony Ketcham, the tough, rugged, bearded grandpa in his garage in the “Men for Kamala” ad, is also an actor. He now mainly does low-budget independent films like Car Botz, where he played the role of PePaw. Tony is unmarried in real life. In 2001, he played the extra role of “alcoholic consumer” in the movie Ghost World.

As many of you know, Jimmy Kimmel's writer, Jacob Reed, directed an ad for the Kamala Harris campaign titled 'Men for Kamala.' The ad features what are presented as everyday male voters explaining why supporting Kamala Harris is the masculine thing to do. However, none of the men… pic.twitter.com/UKsD7o3l15 — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) October 11, 2024

It’s just amazing that someone thought this was a good idea.

This is so funny. pic.twitter.com/kGvMBX1fR2 — Eighth Century Woodchipper (@BonifaceOption) October 12, 2024

You know that "Man Enough" ad for Kamala? Yeah, all the men were actors (one is a bisexual Nigerian immigrant) https://t.co/JcKiVNFF5l — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) October 12, 2024

Here’s the ad again, in case you missed it.

I present to you the cringiest political ad ever created. pic.twitter.com/P0JMI1caNS — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) October 11, 2024

Didn’t the guy who created this ad realize that people would figure out that these men are actors? What a massive fail.