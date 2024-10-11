BACKFIRE: Jimmy Kimmel Writer Puts Out Ultra-Cringe Pro-Kamala Harris Ad Targeting ‘Real Men’ and Social Media Replies are Savage (VIDEO)

Democrats understand that they have a severe problem with men of all races as they ditch the party in droves. Without a quick reversal in fortune, Kamala Harris faces probable defeat due to the ballooning gender gap.

The solution for Democrats? Double down on Tampon Tim Walz and produce ads showing men bragging about how voting for a liberal like Harris is the ultimate form of masculinity.

The latest effort comes from Jacob Reed, a Kamala Harris fan and Jimmy Kimmel writer. Earlier this week, he produced an online ad that was so awful and cringe-worthy that it could count as an in-kind contribution to the Trump campaign.

The 90-second video starts with a group of men, including farmers, car enthusiasts, and gym rats, boasting about how “masculine” they are before bragging about how they are “not afraid of women” and spouting feminist talking points. The people in the ad could easily be part of a Greg Gutfeld or Babylon Bee skit.

Here is a sampling of their statements:

If they want to control their bodies, I say go for it. If they want to be childless cat ladies, have all the cats you want. If a woman wants to be president? I hope she has the guts to look me in the eye and accept my full-hearted endorsement.

The men go back to talking about their masculinity in a way that appeals to liberal feminists. This includes being “man enough” to admit to being lost even when refusing to ask for directions, to not ban women from reading “Little Women,” and to cry at “Love Actually.”

The ad finally concludes with a vow to help Kamala Harris win.

Not surprisingly, the advertisement backfired with social media users as they colorfully pointed out how unmasculine the individuals in the ad really are.

