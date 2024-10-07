JUST IN: Supreme Court Declines to Take up Twitter/X Challenge to Jack Smith’s Secret Trump Search Warrant

The US Supreme Court on Monday denied X’s challenge to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s secret search warrant for Trump’s X account.

As previously reported, Special Counsel Jack Smith admitted he included inaccurate information when he asked Judge Beryl Howell, an Obama appointee, for a secret search warrant for Trump’s X/Twitter account @RealDonaldTrump.

X was fined $350,000 because it delayed producing the subpoenaed records.

The search warrant was so secret that Trump didn’t even know Jack Smith issued a subpoena for the records.

Biden’s corrupt Justice Department obtained a nondisclosure order that prohibited X from informing Trump about Jack Smith’s subpoena.

Over the course of the months-long legal battle, X argued that the nondisclosure order violated the First Amendment and Stored Communications Act.

The Justice Department argued Trump would put the so-called ‘ongoing investigation’ in jeopardy.

The DC Circuit Court Appeals previously said the court found that there were “reasonable grounds to believe” that Trump would ‘jeopardize the ongoing investigation’ if he knew about the search warrant.

Jack Smith admitted to Judge Howell (Obama appointee) he included inaccurate information when he suggested Trump would become a flight risk if he learned about the secret gag order.

Special Counsel Jack Smith lied to the court about Trump being a flight risk in order to obtain the secret search warrant!

X asked the US Supreme Court to weigh in on whether social media companies can be forced to give the government a user’s data and private communications without telling them.

The high court on Monday declined to take up the challenge and left the lower court’s ruling in place.

