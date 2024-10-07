JUST IN: Supreme Court Declines to Take up Twitter/X Challenge to Jack Smith’s Secret Trump Search Warrant

The US Supreme Court on Monday denied X’s challenge to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s secret search warrant for Trump’s X account.
As previously reported, Special Counsel Jack Smith admitted he included inaccurate information when he asked Judge Beryl Howell, an Obama appointee, for a secret search warrant for Trump’s X/Twitter account @RealDonaldTrump.
X was fined $350,000 because it delayed producing the subpoenaed records.
The search warrant was so secret that Trump didn’t even know Jack Smith issued a subpoena for the records.
Biden’s corrupt Justice Department obtained a nondisclosure order that prohibited X from informing Trump about Jack Smith’s subpoena.
Over the course of the months-long legal battle, X argued that the nondisclosure order violated the First Amendment and Stored Communications Act.
The Justice Department argued Trump would put the so-called ‘ongoing investigation’ in jeopardy.
The DC Circuit Court Appeals previously said the court found that there were “reasonable grounds to believe” that Trump would ‘jeopardize the ongoing investigation’ if he knew about the search warrant.
Jack Smith admitted to Judge Howell (Obama appointee) he included inaccurate information when he suggested Trump would become a flight risk if he learned about the secret gag order.
Special Counsel Jack Smith lied to the court about Trump being a flight risk in order to obtain the secret search warrant!
X asked the US Supreme Court to weigh in on whether social media companies can be forced to give the government a user’s data and private communications without telling them.
The high court on Monday declined to take up the challenge and left the lower court’s ruling in place.
Excerpt from CBS News:
The Supreme Court said Monday it will not step into a dispute involving special counsel Jack Smith’s efforts to obtain records from former President Donald Trump’s account on Twitter, now known as X, and keep the social media company from telling him about the demand for the information.
In turning away the appeal from X, the court leaves intact a lower court decision that upheld a nondisclosure order that said Smith’s request for Trump’s social media records must be kept secret for six months.
The court’s conservative majority ruled in July that Trump is entitled to some immunity from criminal charges stemming from official acts taken while he was president. Proceedings in the case are continuing before a federal district court in Washington, which is now weighing whether Smith’s slimmed-down allegations in the case against Trump comply with the Supreme Court’s opinion.
X had asked the Supreme Court to consider whether social media companies can be forced to give the government a user’s communications while they’re prohibited from notifying the user about it. In the case of Trump, the company said the nondisclosure order deprived him of the opportunity to assert executive privilege over the material before it was provided to the special counsel. But X said other users such as journalists, doctors or lawyers may want to invoke their own privileges and would not have the chance to.