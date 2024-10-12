Social Media Users Erupt After Barack Obama Makes a Disgusting Joke About President Trump in Pittsburgh (VIDEO)

Barack Obama’s wife, Michelle, was fond of saying during the 2016 presidential campaign, “When they go low, we go high.” However, it appears that Barack has abandoned these words as he launched a below-the-belt attack on President Trump this week.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Democrats are so panicked over the fact black men are not excited about Kamala Harris’s candidacy that they are dispatching Barack Obama to save the day. While at a local Harris campaign office in Pittsburgh on Thursday, Obama decided the best way to persuade black voters was to accuse his fellow black men of misogyny.

“You’re coming up with all kinds of reasons and excuses,” he whined. “I’ve got a problem with that. Part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that.”

“Women in our lives have been getting our backs this entire time,” he added. “When we get in trouble, and the system isn’t working for us, they’re the ones out there marching and protesting.”

But Obama was not done with his ‘charm offensive.’ Later that night, he appeared before an adoring audience at the University of Pittsburgh Thursday and made a vulgar joke about President Trump. The context of his remarks came as he praised Kamala Harris’s proposal to grant parents of newborn babies a $6,000 child tax credit.

“I remember changing diapers,” he said. “Do you think Donald Trump ever changed a diaper?”

The audience burst out laughing as someone in the crowd shouted: “His own!”

Instead of scolding the audience member, Obama cracked: “I almost said that, but I decided I shouldn’t say it.”

In other words, Obama is ‘joking’ about Trump being unable to hold his bowels. What a crude, classless individual.

WATCH:

Obama: Or diapers. I remember buying diapers. Do you think Donald Trump ever changed a diaper? Supporter: His own! Obama: I almost said that, but I decided I should not say it. pic.twitter.com/iaUj89I2DD — Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2024

Trump fans responded in outrage upon hearing these nasty words coming from Obama’s mouth.

Obama is evil! — BYFIELD SHIRES (@ByfieldShires) October 11, 2024

What a jerk! — Penelope (@ammieoo) October 11, 2024

What a piece of shit Obama now showing the depths of his nasty soul — Tilda (@TildaC14) October 11, 2024

Piece of DEI shit! Elected only because of white guilt. And as such he brought nothing but misery to the country… — neus P (@P2Neus) October 11, 2024

He election didn’t usher in a post racial period in America. He restarted the racial divide in this country to benefit himself. — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) October 11, 2024

I cannot stand this arrogant traitor to our country! He and Soros plotted to destroy everything good about the USA. pic.twitter.com/q1zZMkyrS1 — Sherri (@SherriVermaat) October 11, 2024

He’s such a used car salesman! The only ‘change’ he made for this country was BAD! — Michelle Aiden (@MichelleAiden) October 11, 2024