Social Media Users Erupt After Barack Obama Makes a Disgusting Joke About President Trump in Pittsburgh (VIDEO)

by
Barack Obama yucks it up at a rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, after cracking a crude joke about President Trump. (Credit: MSNBC Screenshot)

Barack Obama’s wife, Michelle, was fond of saying during the 2016 presidential campaign, “When they go low, we go high.” However, it appears that Barack has abandoned these words as he launched a below-the-belt attack on President Trump this week.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Democrats are so panicked over the fact black men are not excited about Kamala Harris’s candidacy that they are dispatching Barack Obama to save the day. While at a local Harris campaign office in Pittsburgh on Thursday, Obama decided the best way to persuade black voters was to accuse his fellow black men of misogyny.

“You’re coming up with all kinds of reasons and excuses,” he whined. “I’ve got a problem with that. Part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that.”

“Women in our lives have been getting our backs this entire time,” he added. “When we get in trouble, and the system isn’t working for us, they’re the ones out there marching and protesting.”

But Obama was not done with his ‘charm offensive.’ Later that night, he appeared before an adoring audience at the University of Pittsburgh Thursday and made a vulgar joke about President Trump. The context of his remarks came as he praised Kamala Harris’s proposal to grant parents of newborn babies a $6,000 child tax credit.

“I remember changing diapers,” he said. “Do you think Donald Trump ever changed a diaper?”

The audience burst out laughing as someone in the crowd shouted: “His own!”

Instead of scolding the audience member, Obama cracked: “I almost said that, but I decided I shouldn’t say it.”

In other words, Obama is ‘joking’ about Trump being unable to hold his bowels. What a crude, classless individual.

WATCH:

Trump fans responded in outrage upon hearing these nasty words coming from Obama’s mouth.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.