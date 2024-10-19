Sky News Reporter ROASTS Kamala Harris For Falsely Trying To Take Credit For Death of Hamas Leader: “We? We will always bring you to justice?” [VIDEO]

Yesterday, it was reported that Yahya Sinwar, the top leader of the Hamas terror regime and architect of the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, was killed by an Israeli drone.

With Joe Biden pulling off the greatest disappearing act in presidential history, VP Kamala Harris has been forced to respond to questions by the media about her position on the devastating Israeli-Hamas/Palestinian conflict. So far, Kamala’s been straddling the fence on the escalating conflict, as she relies on financial support from the Jewish-American voting block for her campaign while at the same time, she attempts to appease voters from her radical, pro-Hamas/Palestinian base, many of whom could affect the outcome of the upcoming election in the must-win state of Michigan.

In a brilliant, must-watch 7 minutes and 28 seconds, Sky News host Erin Molan lit up Kamala Harris and other world leaders, like America’s substitute “President” Kamala Harris, for issuing stern warnings to Prime Minister Netanyahu about crossing an imaginary “red line” and then praising Israel for taking out the top Hamas terror leader.

In the case of Kamala, she even went as far as to insinuate America, under her direction, had something to do with the awesome hit on the evil Sinwar.

Take a bow, @Erin_Molan – magnificent. Why are Sky News Australia so often amazing whilst Sky News UK act like the propaganda arm of Palestinian extremists?

Here is the shorter clip of Molan’s brutal takedown of Kamala Harris.

“Madam VP, You did everything in your power to prevent Israel from going into Rafah (where Sinwar was killed)!”

“You weren’t even present when Netanyahu addressed the Congress!”

“You demanded a ceasefire, asking Israel to lie down and die!”

@Erin_Molan brilliantly destroys @KamalaHarris for trying to take credit for Israel's brave defense of its people, by killing Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. "We? We will always bring you to justice?" Molan asked mockingly. "Madam Vice President, you have done everything in your power to stop Israel…

It’s too bad that hosts of America’s mainstream media no longer have the courage to report the news without having to first run it by the DNC communications team.

Even Newsweek reported on the ridiculousness of Kamala taking credit for the death of Sinwar- Back in March, Vice President Kamala Harris warned Israel not to enter Rafah, the southern Gaza enclave where Hamas had holed up among the civilian population, saying in an interview that the U.S. would not rule out “consequences” if the Israeli military moved forward with a gathering invasion.

On Thursday, she praised Israel’s success in killing Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as he hid out in that very city.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) killed Sinwar during a firefight in Rafah overnight Wednesday, only discovering in the morning after a positive DNA analysis that they had taken out the architect of the Oct. 7 attack that killed 1,200 people a year ago.

Earlier this year, however, the Biden administration had vehemently opposed the IDF conducting a full-scale military operation in Rafah, even calling such an invasion a “red line” in public and reportedly urging the Israelis not to go forward in private.