SHOCK VIDEO: Aurora Apartment Worker Beaten Bloody by Venezuelan Tren de Aragua Gang Members

Violent Venezuelan gang members have only take over a “few apartment complexes” according to Martha Raddatz.

An Aurora, Colorado apartment employee at CBZ Management was beaten bloody by Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang members for confronting them about taking over a vacant unit in an apartment.

“[The worker] had gone to inspect a recently vacated three-bedroom apartment (a rare occurrence for such a large unit) only to find a group of men already inside. When he refused their $500 bribe to overlook the situation, they brutally attacked him,” CBZ Management said.

The employee was brutally beaten and left bloody. Part of the attack was caught on a security video.

WATCH:

After some time, we noticed a rise in crime and tenant complaints. The most alarming moment occurred when our local CBZ representative was attacked at the end of 2023. He had gone to inspect a recently vacated three-bedroom apartment (a rare occurrence for such a large unit)… pic.twitter.com/VkzMwmlixA — Cbz Management (@CbzManagement) October 11, 2024

After the attack, the apartment worker began receiving threatening text messages doxxing him, calling him a “pussy ass Jew” and warned him, “Better keep a strong eye on ur kids kike.”

The FBI met with team members at CBZ Management but took no action to stop the gang members.

“Finally, the APD, FBI and Homeland Security informed us that those sending the messages and controlling our buildings were part of the notorious Tren De Aragua gang from Venezuela. They also mentioned that our situation was just “a blip on the radar,” as this gang is causing significant problems nationwide,” CBZ Management said.

“Two days after our FBI meeting, the gang confronted our on-site manager, asserting control over all three properties. They offered an ultimatum: share rental income 50/50 or lose the buildings permanently. They also threatened to harm him and his family,” they said.

“For the safety of our management team and their families, we withdrew them from the properties and focused on seeking help from government agencies,” the management team said.

When confronted, many of these illegal tenants and squatters claimed they had already paid rent, which we soon realized was true—but not to us. They were paying rent to a different entity. To address this entity (gangs) we contacted every city official we could think of for help… pic.twitter.com/EGW3DSAdqD — Cbz Management (@CbzManagement) October 11, 2024

“Once we fully understood what we—and our tenants—were facing, we expected a swift response, with the city offering meaningful resources and police protection—perhaps even from the National Guard—to help us regain control of our properties. That never happened. Instead, we were left helpless, watching as violence, bullets, and destruction overtook our buildings. Many of our legitimate tenants fled out of fear,” the management company said.

“Despite the obvious crisis, several city officials refused to acknowledge the reality. Instead, they blamed us, citing “code violations” as the reason for shutting down our property—violations we couldn’t resolve for tenants who weren’t even ours,” they said.

Once we fully understood what we—and our tenants—were facing, we expected a swift response, with the city offering meaningful resources and police protection—perhaps even from the National Guard—to help us regain control of our properties. That never happened. Instead, we were… pic.twitter.com/2pqC2wCrx5 — Cbz Management (@CbzManagement) October 11, 2024

The Biden-Harris Regime subsidized the Venezuelan gangs that are taking over apartment complexes in Aurora, Colorado, and extorting the tenants for rent payments.

In one instance, Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang members threatened to kill the property managers at the Whispering Pines apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado, according to a lawsuit filed by a law firm that represents the lender on the property.

One tenant at Whispering Pines was stabbed by the gang members for refusing to pay “rent” to them.

The gang members told a housekeeper, “This is our business plan,” and if the property manager doesn’t like it, “we’ll fill him with bullets.”

The property manager told investigators that the TdA gang members host “parties” in the vacant units where they “serve drugs and child prostitution.”

So how did these dangerous Venezuelan gangs get to Aurora, Colorado?

The Biden-Harris Regime, through the “American Rescue Plan,” allocated $3.8 billion to Colorado and in turn, Aurora funneled $5 million to two left-wing NGOs that secured housing for the Venezuelan gangs.