She’s Cooked: Harris Tells Reporter ‘My Internal Polling is My Instinct,’ Amid Poor Poll Performance

Vice President Kamala Harris dismissed a Reuters reporter by telling him that her internal polling is her “instinct” amid lackluster poll results.

Harris was speaking to reporters in Pennsylvania on Sunday morning when she made a strange comment.

Recent polls have shown Harris’ popularity sinking, especially in crucial battleground states.

The candidate was taking jabs at former President Donald Trump when the question came in.

“If it’s Donald Trump, you can see what’s going on. Look, that day is going to be – it will be him sitting at that desk stewing over his enemies list. He is full of grievance. He is full of a dark language that is about retribution and revenge,” Harris said. “It’s either going to be there or it’ll be me there, focused on my to-do list.”

Reuters journalist Jeff Mason asked, “Madam Vice President, can you give us a sense of your internal polling at the campaign and how that is making or influencing your decisions on what to do over the next nine days?”

Harris: “My internal polling is my instinct.” Yeah, she’s cooked. pic.twitter.com/1150YOMIev — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 27, 2024

Harris replied, “So, to be very frank with you, my internal polling is my instinct. I let the campaign people deal with all that other stuff, and I am responding to what I’m seeing. I mean, just two nights ago, we had 30,000 people show up. I think it was actually more than 30,000 people with an incredible amount of enthusiasm. If you see the people showing up last night.”

“Every event that we do, and the feeling is one of energy and excitement,” Harris continued. “What I love about the folks who are showing up is it’s every walk of who we are as a country and as Americans. Every race, age, gender, from all different kinds of backgrounds, together under one roof. It’s very exciting. The number of young people, you know, have begun to really point out that first-time voters who are there is now people are actually registered. And it’s it’s very exciting and the momentum is with us.”