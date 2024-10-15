Scott Jennings Slams Kamala’s Hypocrisy on Trump’s Medical Records, Arguing She’s Been Lying About Biden’s Health for Years

For years, Americans have been misled about the true state of Joe Biden’s health, and it’s time for the truth to come out. Democrat politicians and their lapdog media have repeatedly reassured the public that dementia Joe was fully capable of fulfilling his duties.

However, as Biden’s health continued to decline before our eyes, many believed Kamala Harris had been a key player in a conspiracy to cover it up.

When Biden finally stepped aside from the 2024 presidential race, it became glaringly obvious that Kamala had been waiting in the wings. But rather than addressing the elephant in the room — Biden’s visible cognitive decline — she continued to defend and cover for him.

Two polls revealed that more than a vast majority of Americans believe Harris was directly involved in covering up Biden’s declining health and lying to the American people about it.

The Democracy Institute and Daily Express US polled 1,200 likely voters and found that 62 percent of Americans think Harris lied to the public about Biden’s deteriorating physical and cognitive health.

Only 31 percent believe she did not.

A YouGov poll conducted for The Times surveyed 1,170 registered voters showed that 92 percent said Kamala was involved in covering up Biden’s deteriorating health, with 68 percent saying she had “a great deal” to do with hiding the truth.

Now, Kamala is trying to shift the narrative by attacking Donald Trump over his medical records.

Fox News reported:

Vice President Kamala Harris argued this weekend that former President Donald Trump is “hiding” from the American people and attempted to goad him into releasing updated records about his health after she did so herself on Saturday. “Donald Trump refuses to release his medical records, and he is unwilling to meet for a second debate,” Harris said Sunday. “Why does his staff want him to hide away? Are they afraid that people will see that he is too weak and unstable to lead America?” On Saturday, Harris’ physician released a two-page “Healthcare Statement,” which insisted that “in summary,” Harris “remains in excellent health.” The statement from Harris’ doctor also indicated she had her most recent annual physical exam in April of this year. Trump released his own health records while campaigning in 2016, and once he took over the White House he continued the trend. In August, with the 2024 election quickly approaching, Trump told CBS News that he would release updated medical records to the public. However, he has yet to do so, with roughly three weeks until Election Day. “He won’t put out his medical records,” Harris insisted Monday morning during an interview with podcast host Roland Martin. She also slammed Trump for refusing to debate a second time and questioned why Trump’s “staff” would not allow him to do an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes,” particularly when it is tradition for both presidential candidates to do a sit down with the show. “It may be because they think he’s just not ready and unfit and unstable and should not have that level of transparency for the American people,” Harris suggested.

Former President Trump fired back at Kamala Harris’ remarks with a sharp rebuke on Truth Social.

“I believe it is very important that Kamala Harris pass a test on Cognitive Stamina and Agility. Her actions have led many to believe that there could be something very wrong with her. Even 60 Minutes and CBS, in order to protect Lyin’ Kamala, illegally and unscrupulously replaced an answer she had given, which was totally “bonkers,” with another answer that had nothing to do with the question asked. Also, she is slow and lethargic in answering even the easiest of questions. We just went through almost four years of that, we shouldn’t have to do it again!”

I believe it is very important that Kamala Harris pass a test on Cognitive Stamina and Agility. Her actions have led many to believe that there could be something very wrong with her. Even 60 Minutes and CBS, in order to protect Lyin’ Kamala, illegally and unscrupulously replaced… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2024

"If I were Harris, I wouldn't be leaning too heavily into who's hiding what medical conditions," Jennings said. "Given her role in lying about the condition of Joe Biden for the last four years, that's number one."

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung also weighed in, stating, “All have concluded [Trump] is in perfect and excellent health to be Commander in Chief. He has maintained an extremely busy and active campaign schedule unlike any other in political history.” Meanwhile, Cheung slammed Harris as being “unable to keep up with demands of campaigning,” arguing that compared to Trump her schedule “is much lighter because, it is said, she does not have the stamina of President Trump.”

Scott Jennings, a former advisor and seasoned political analyst, shredded Harris’s double standard on Trump’s medical records during a CNN panel.

“Number one, if I were Harris, I wouldn’t be leaning too heavily into who’s hiding what medical conditions for those who are or want to be President, given her role in misleading about Joe Biden’s condition for the last four years. That’s number one,” said Jennings.

“Number two, I don’t think this works for her. I’m in the same place I was earlier: she’s not selling her own candidacy. She’s attacking Donald Trump just like every other Democrat we’ve heard from for the last eight, nine years. That’s not the issue with her campaign. We’ve heard all the attacks on Trump. If she can’t sell her own candidacy any better than just taking shots at him, for her, if I were in her camp, I just don’t think it’s going to be enough. That’s my view.”

