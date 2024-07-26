Two New Polls Show Vast Majority Of Americans Believe Kamala Harris Lied About State of Joe Biden’s Health 

Americans have consistently been lied to for years regarding the poor state of Joe Biden’s health.

Democrat politicians and their PR sycophants in the mainstream media promised that dementia Joe was doing just fine up until the very moment he stepped out of the Presidential race and the Democrat machine anointed Kamala Harris.

Two new polls reveal that more than a vast majority of Americans believe Harris was directly involved in covering up Biden’s declining health and lying to the American people about it.

The Democracy Institute and Daily Express US polled 1,200 likely voters and found that 62 percent of Americans think Harris lied to the public about Biden’s deteriorating physical and cognitive health.

Only 31 percent believe she did not.

A YouGov poll conducted for The Times surveyed 1,170 registered voters showed that 92 percent said Kamala was involved in covering up Biden’s deteriorating health, with 68 percent saying she had “a great deal” to do with hiding the truth.

The Trump campaign released an ad highlighting Kamala’s role in the coverup last week.

Watch: