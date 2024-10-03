VIRAL HOAX: ‘Sasquatch on TikTok’ Making Waves Across Social Media Turns Out to be a Clever Marketing Stunt

A social media post that had all the markings of an elaborate hoax – or maybe just a creative joke – was making waves in the web, but now has been revealed to be an ad for a Vape shop in Oklahoma.

Many had been saying that ‘it was only a matter of time before Bigfoot became a TikTok star’, and they were not wrong – because, for a few hours – he was.

A content creator has posted footage that – he falsely alleged – captured the mythical Sasquatch on video in what would be the clearest footage of the much-debated, folkloric beast to date.

The video had more than 1.2 million views on TikTok and was featured in many publications, including the New York Post and TMZ.

The video was first posted by Emmanuel Alfaro, who is the owner of a promotion company.

New York Post reported:

“’I really think I caught a f–king Bigfoot on camera’, exclaimed @E_ManAlfaro in the caption to the brief clip, which was shot in the Parallel Forest in Lawton, Oklahoma.

The videographer wrote that he’d been ‘doing some sight-seeing and enjoying the day’ when he “saw something in the distance.”

The poster was pretending that he stumbled upon the primate, in what he falsely described as the ‘scariest moment of [his] life.”

“The 10-second footage shows the tufty orange creature chilling against a tree and sniffing some flowers like the start of a Jack Link’s beef jerky commercial.

Unlike in the ads, however, the videographer doesn’t start ‘messing with Sasquatch’. In fact, at the end of the footage, the ginger shaggamuffin looks up, causing his gawker to exclaim, ‘Oh, s–t!’”

Inevitably, the poster was getting trolled mercilessly by TikTok commenters, with many noting that Bigfoot looked exactly similar to the costume used in the Jack Link beef jerky advertising.

“’I don’t believe it’s a costume’, replied the original TikTok poster, standing his ground. Meanwhile, one jokester quipped, ‘It can’t be him, the REAL Bigfoot is blurry, haven’t yall seen the pics’, to which the videographer responded, ‘That’s why I had to capture him myself when I saw him but you can see I was terrified getting this footage’.”

But it soon arose that it was all a promotional stunt by a Vape shop in Oklahoma.

“If your business isn’t getting enough customers, it’s time to advertise. When it’s time to advertise, I’m your guy!” said Alfaro on his Facebook account.

But that wont stop ‘Sasquatch believers’ from still waiting for the next Bigfoot sighting.

Here’s the full video of Big Foot:

HOAX: ‘Sasquatch on TikTok’ is NOT what it seems! The viral sensation making waves across social media is actually just an ad for a vape shop! Here’s the full video. pic.twitter.com/tNtOtXKv4d — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) October 3, 2024

