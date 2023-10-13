REAL OR HOAX? Couple Riding Train Through Colorado Mountains Claim They Captured Footage of a Bigfoot (VIDEO)

A couple riding a train through Colorado claim that they inadvertently captured footage of a Bigfoot.

In the clip which you can watch below, a tall figure is seen walking across the landscape before sitting down on the ground.

Is this a hoax or is there a logical explanation for the figure in the video?

PJ Media reported:

Bigfoot Caught on Video in Colorado Mountains A Colorado couple, Shannon and Stetson Parker, were taking a trip through the mountains on a narrow-gauge steam-powered train on Sunday. The train ride passes through San Juan National Forest, which is nearly 2 million acres of wild, mountainous terrain. Not only that, but the park abuts another wildlife preserve, the Rio Grande National Forest, which also encompasses close to 2 million acres. The vastness of the wild open space in this part of the country could certainly provide a haven for Bigfoot to thrive undetected — if he exists. The Parkers were enjoying the stunning view outside the train windows and watching for wildlife, so they were perfectly positioned to spot the Sasquatch as he went about his business. They and a fellow passenger were able to capture video and still images of the elusive creature.

Here’s the clip:

It could be someone who is suited up in camo for hunting or even someone in a Bigfoot suit.

It’s certainly fun to think about and provides a little break from all the horrible news that’s happening right now.