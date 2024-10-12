Fighting on the ground is gaining momentum both in the Donetsk region, where Russian Federation forces advance in multiple areas of the front, and also on the Kursk region, where the Ukrainian incursion is getting squeezed from the flanks, as Moscow endeavors to expel Kiev’s troops.

In the battle for the strategic city of Toretsk, the Ukrainian defenders now only control less than half the city as they try to stave off the Russian assault, according to the city’s local authorities.

Watch: Ukrainian forces use robot dogs as scouts in urban battles in Toretsk

‼️☠️21st Century Warfare:

The AFU uses robot dogs in urban battles in Toretsk

▪️During street battles in the Toretsky agglomeration, the enemy began to use robot dogs as scouts, which take the first blow and help the Ukrainian Armed Forces not fall into an ambush.

▪️It is…

Reuters reported:

“‘Approximately 40-50 percent of the city can be said to be under the control of the Ukrainian armed forces, while the rest of the territory is captured by the enemy [Russia]’, Vasyl Chynchyk, head of Toretsk city military administration, said on national TV.”

Watch: Fierce street fighting continues in Toretsk.

#Toretsk: Fierce street fighting continues in the city. The Russian Armed Forces control more than half of the city. They continue to gain a foothold and advance.

GO VLAD. !!! GO !!!#ZelenskyWarCriminal pic.twitter.com/SyOVMPCDdU — Boma John (@euroboma) October 11, 2024

Analysts from both sides agree that say that a capture of the hilltop bastion of Toretsk would further complicate logistics for Ukrainian forces in much of the east front.

Watch: footage from a Russian soldier catches the moment a bomb hits a Ukrainian position in Toretsk.

FPV footage from a Russian fighter catches the moment a #FAB hits an AFU position in Toretsk. pic.twitter.com/fn66muBYN4 — Blackrussian (@Blackrussiantv) October 11, 2024

“Some 1,150 people remain in the embattled city, he said, as evacuations continued with the help of soldiers and national police.

Russian forces have been gradually but steadily advancing in the east recently, taking the bastion town of [Ugledar] this month with Kiev’s troops stretched thin more than 2-1/2 years into Moscow’s full-scale invasion.”

Watch: Russian forces in the centre of Toretsk city. Soldier makes the sign of the cross before launching an attack.

Russian forces in the centre of Toretsk city, Donetsk oblast, Donbas. The Russians are busy forcing the UAF out of the rest of the city. pic.twitter.com/UYGZDoaORy — Bob in NZ (@BobInNZ1) October 11, 2024

Meanwhile, in the cross-border Ukrainian ‘adventure’ in the Russian region of Kursk, Moscow’s soldiers reportedly punched through Ukrainian lines.

Sources from both sides confirmed the Russian breakthrough, which occurred during the heaviest fighting since the incursion in August.

Forbes reported that Ukraine’s Best Fighting Vehicles Attacked Past Veseloe In Western Russia—And Got Caught In A Brutal Ambush

Watch: the scale of armored vehicles in Kursk region.

Ukraine’s massive losses in the failed Kursk attack are revealed.

In total, during the incursion, Ukrainian troops lost more than 22,300 men and 150 tanks and several hundred other vehicles of NATO origin.

Ukrainian troops are retreating.

Western Media stays silent.

— Chay Bowes (@BowesChay) October 12, 2024

Telegraph reported:

“Russian advances in the Kursk region will be a major blow to Kyiv, which had held up its invasion – the first invasion of Russia since World War II – as a strategic masterstroke.

[…] Many commentators were less convinced and said that the Kursk ruse had failed because the Kremlin had increased the tempo of its attacks along the Donbas front.

‘Russian progress actually picked up after Kursk’, said John Foreman, a former British military attaché in both Moscow and Kyiv. ‘Politically, the Kursk offensive didn’t change much in Washington DC or Europe. I’m still unconvinced of its strategic merit’.”

Watch: armored Russian vehicle shoots at enemy positions in close combat in Kursk region,

‼️☠️Breakthrough on the Kursk Front: Marines’ APC shoots at enemy positions in close combat ▪️BTR-82 810 OGvBrMP helps Marine assault troops attack enemy positions. – RVvoenkor pic.twitter.com/J9bGJJQzHc — Zlatti71 (@Zlatti_71) October 12, 2024

Watch: Russian drone dodges pickup truck with electronic warfare system and hits a Ukrainian tank.

Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast.

Our fpv overtakes a pickup truck with an active electronic warfare system and destroys the gearbox.

Epic. – Condottiero reports pic.twitter.com/Q9XG6xy4jj — Zlatti71 (@Zlatti_71) October 12, 2024

