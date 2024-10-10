Rockdale County Environmental Supervisor Dies Suddenly After Collapsing Following Testimony on Toxic BioLab Fire

Kenny Johnson, the 62-year-old environmental supervisor for Rockdale County’s Soil and Water Conservation District, tragically died Tuesday after collapsing near the Georgia State Capitol.

Johnson was attending a public hearing concerning a recent chemical fire at the BioLab plant in Conyers, Georgia.

The meeting was focused on assessing the long-term impacts of the toxic plume that emerged following the fire on September 29.

The BioLab facility, located about 30 miles east of Atlanta, caught fire last month.

Initial reports from authorities indicate that a sprinkler malfunction led to a dangerous chemical reaction, sending heavy smoke and hazardous fumes into the air.

During his testimony, Johnson detailed his repeated attempts to raise awareness about the safety risks posed by the facility and urged immediate intervention, including an investigation by the Department of Justice.

This marked Johnson's second formal request for a criminal inquiry into BioLab’s practices, according to Dail Mail.

Johnson’s testimony was impassioned and critical, particularly toward EPA Region 4, which he referred to as "the worst region in the United States."

Johnson shared his frustration over Rockdale County’s prolonged non-compliance with federal standards, stating, “Rockdale County has been out of federal compliance for four decades. I’ve been fighting for six years, warning that this company would explode.”

In his appeal, Johnson called for BioLab’s relocation and urged residents to seek blood tests to check for exposure to hazardous chemicals like sulfuric acid.

After his testimony, Johnson appeared visibly fatigued, taking deep breaths and struggling to catch his breath. Following his remarks, he collapsed outside the hearing room.

State Representative Viola Davis, a nurse by profession, administered CPR until medical personnel arrived. Johnson was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed his passing, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct an autopsy due to the unexpected nature of his death.

In an email to FOX 5 News, the Medical Examiner’s Office stated that the investigation into Johnson’s death was prompted by its proximity to the chemical fire hearing.

"As a representative for the Soil and Water Conservation District, Johnson delivered a powerful testimony during the chemical fire public hearing. He complained of shortness of breath and subsequently collapsed in the hallway outside room 606."

Georgia House Democratic Caucus Leader James Beverly issued a statement, stating, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life today as community advocate Kenny Johnson experienced a medical emergency after testifying at a hearing on the Biolab explosion in Rockdale County held by one of our caucuses.

"On behalf of the Georgia House Democratic Caucus, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. Our collective hearts are heavy with sympathy for your loss, and we send these thoughts in remembrance of your loved one. Please know that our thoughts, prayers, and actions are with you during this difficult time. May cherished memories of Kenny and the work he did bring you comfort," he added.

State Rep. Viola Davis said, "Kenny dedicated years as the Soil and Water Conservation District representative and as an environmental justice advocate. His unwavering commitment to environmental justice and his testimony on the effects of the Biolab chemical fire on the community remain etched in our memories. His efforts to improve our quality of life have left a lasting impact on our community, and we must honor his legacy by ensuring that we follow through with the requests he so fervently championed."