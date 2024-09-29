WATCH: BioLab Chemical Plant in Conyers, Georgia Ignites in Flames, Hazardous Black and Orange Smoke Fills Air – Shelter-In-Place Order and Evacuations Underway

A Georgia chemical plant ignited in flames Sunday morning at 5 am, reportedly due to a sprinkler malfunction that caused a chemical reaction sending billows of smoke into the air.

The plant is in Conyers, Georgia, about 30 miles east of Atlanta.

Another day in Biden and Kamala’s America. The Gateway Pundit has previously reported on several similar catastrophes since the two took office. Notably, a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, spilled toxic chemicals and poisoned the air and water of the community.

Kamala Harris is campaigning in Las Vegas, Nevada, today, likely unbothered by the fire and severe flooding from Hurricane Helene in the Southeast.

This is just one of the many catastrophes and disasters we’ve seemingly had more frequently in

WATCH:

More:

In the early afternoon, Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett stood in front of the massive plume of smoke to provide an update and tell residents to “stay away from this area.”

Residents in the area were immediately evacuated and asked to stay inside with windows closed to prevent exposure to the hazardous materials.

Rockdale County put out an emergency alert at 10:45 am, asking churches to “cancel all church services for the day,” and “If a church service is already in session, please disperse immediately and DO NOT TRAVEL THROUGH THE AFFECTED AREA OF TOWN.”

per Fox 5 Atlanta:

A fire at BioLab, a chemical plant, on Old Covington Highway in Rockdale County led to several road closures in the area early Sunday morning, according to Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency services responded and the sheriff’s office is asking residents to stay indoors and keep windows closed to minimize exposure to any potential hazards. Officials say “safety measures are in place to protect the public.” Residents in the immediate area have been evacuated and JP Carr Gym has been set up as an evacuation site. During a 10 a.m. press conference, it was revealed that the incident began around 5 a.m. Officials say that a sprinkler in the plant malfunctioned, causing water to make contact with a reactive chemical. That resulted in a small fire on the roof of the plant and a large plume.

BioLab, the company that operates the plant, said in a statement,

“We are actively investigating an incident at our BioLab facility in Conyers, Georgia. Our employees are accounted for with no injuries reported. Our team is on the scene, working with first responders and local authorities to assess and contain the situation. As always, the safety of our community remains our top priority.”

After subsiding temporarily, the fire later reignited, and a portion of Georgia’s Interstate 20 was blocked off.

Residents were warned against “wandering out” in the city and told to either leave or stay in place by the Mayor.

This is a developing story…