Report: No Counter Snipers Stationed on Water Tower at Trump’s Rally in Butler, PA (VIDEO)

by
Screenshot of Water Tower via Benn Johnson X Account

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, the Secret Service has stated Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, will be significantly more heightened since the last time his rally was tragically cut short after Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire on President Trump and other rallygoers, including taking the life of retired firefighter Corey Comperatore.

As part of the Secret Service and local authorities’ heightened security measures, counter-sniper teams have been stationed on outpost buildings that previously did not have counter-sniper teams during Trump’s rally on July 13.

Despite a security improvement, Benny Johnson, who is on the ground in Butler, reported that there are no counter snipers in the water tower on the grounds of the venue where Trump will give his speech.

In a post on X, Johnson posted a video of the water tower with the caption, “No counter sniper on the water tower at Butler, PA rally.”

WATCH:

Charlie Spiering, a political reporter for The Daily Mail, has also reported that the water tower was not secured.

Spiering wrote, “There is still no visible sign of security on the water tower here in Butler, PA, which has some Trump rally attendees concerned.”

LOOK:

Rep. Eli Crane, who served as a sniper for the Navy Seals, previously stated that the water tower at Trump’s rally on July 13 should have had a counter-sniper stationed on it.

While visiting the sloped roof of the American Glass Research Building in Butler, Crane stated, “See that water tower behind me? Had the Secret Service or anybody had sniper teams up there, this guy would not have made it five feet up this roof he would’ve been taken out.”

READ:

MUST SEE: Rep. Eli Crane Gets On Roof of Building in Butler, PA Where Trump Shooter Fired Shots at Trump and Supporters (VIDEO)

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.