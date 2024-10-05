Report: No Counter Snipers Stationed on Water Tower at Trump’s Rally in Butler, PA (VIDEO)

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, the Secret Service has stated Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, will be significantly more heightened since the last time his rally was tragically cut short after Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire on President Trump and other rallygoers, including taking the life of retired firefighter Corey Comperatore.

As part of the Secret Service and local authorities’ heightened security measures, counter-sniper teams have been stationed on outpost buildings that previously did not have counter-sniper teams during Trump’s rally on July 13.

Despite a security improvement, Benny Johnson, who is on the ground in Butler, reported that there are no counter snipers in the water tower on the grounds of the venue where Trump will give his speech.

In a post on X, Johnson posted a video of the water tower with the caption, “No counter sniper on the water tower at Butler, PA rally.”

WATCH:

JUST IN: No counter sniper on water tower at Butler, PA rally pic.twitter.com/27w5ZDzPkv — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 5, 2024

Charlie Spiering, a political reporter for The Daily Mail, has also reported that the water tower was not secured.

Spiering wrote, “There is still no visible sign of security on the water tower here in Butler, PA, which has some Trump rally attendees concerned.”

LOOK:

Still no visible sign of security on the water tower here in Butler, PA which has some Trump rally attendees here concerned pic.twitter.com/ZZkPaS1Bqp — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 5, 2024

Rep. Eli Crane, who served as a sniper for the Navy Seals, previously stated that the water tower at Trump’s rally on July 13 should have had a counter-sniper stationed on it.

While visiting the sloped roof of the American Glass Research Building in Butler, Crane stated, “See that water tower behind me? Had the Secret Service or anybody had sniper teams up there, this guy would not have made it five feet up this roof he would’ve been taken out.”

READ: