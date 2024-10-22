REPORT: Kamala Harris is Hunting for Republican Votes Because Dems Fear Her Base is Falling Apart

You may be wondering why Kamala Harris is campaigning with Liz Cheney. Who exactly is she trying to appeal to here? It makes no sense.

Until you consider the fact that Democrats and her campaign might be worried that she needs votes from never-Trumpers and disaffected Republicans to make up for the votes she is losing within her own party.

Suddenly, it all comes into focus.

From the Washington Examiner:

Harris hunts for GOP votes as Democrats fear her base support is eroding Vice President Kamala Harris teamed up with former Rep. Liz Cheney on Monday in an aggressive bid to win over centrist Republicans who are on the fence about voting for former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. The Harris campaign held moderated conversations in an effort to court centrists in the suburbs in battlegrounds that delivered Trump victory in 2016 but swung back for President Joe Biden in 2020. Harris is stumping alongside Cheney in an effort to win over voters who might have backed former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who had a base of supporters who were centrist and college-educated… Harris’s bipartisan pursuit of support comes as some Democrats have grown concerned about Harris’s support among working-class voters in the Midwest. The vice president has not received the same level of support as President Joe Biden among organized labor. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters declined to back either candidate, as did the International Association of Fire Fighters. Both endorsed Biden four years ago.

It’s not at all clear if this strategy is going to work.

15 days to go and they're going all in on Liz Cheney pic.twitter.com/PXbiXKWWzr — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) October 21, 2024

Liz Cheney was against abortion until Liz Cheney wanted a paycheck from people who support abortion. — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 22, 2024

Normie Democrats when they see Liz Cheney campaigning with Harris: “Liz daughter of Dick Cheney the war criminal?” pic.twitter.com/QPxoAHypQG — RBe (@RBPundit) October 22, 2024

Candidates always want to appeal to as wide a swath of voters as possible, but this just looks like desperation.