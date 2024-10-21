Moderator Admits Audience Can’t Ask Questions at Kamala’s Fake Town Hall with Liz Cheney Because the Questions are “Pre-Determined” (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris and Liz Cheney participate in fake town hall

Kamala Harris and warmonger RINO Liz Cheney participated in a fake town hall with moderator Maria Shriver in Royal Oak, Michigan on Monday.

Kamala actually thinks it’s a great idea to stump with Dick Cheney’s daughter with two weeks to go until Election Day.

Liz Cheney and Kamala Harris will be holding town halls in three battleground states on Monday: Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Kamala Harris thinks this is a winning strategy.

Let that sink in.

Maria Shriver told an audience member that they can’t ask any questions at Kamala’s town hall because the questions are “pre-determined.”

“We have some pre-determined questions and hopefully I will be able to ask some questions that will be in your head,” Maria Shriver told the audience.

The town hall was a total snooze fest.

Who wants to listen to these blathering idiots drone on about Communism?

At one point Kamala Harris cackled as an audience member shouted, “Lock [Trump] him up!”

Kamala Harris was asked what she would do to help bring Russia’s war in Ukraine to an end.

She couldn’t even answer the simple question.

Kamala rambled about President Trump because she doesn’t have a plan.

This is why all the questions were pre-determined.

