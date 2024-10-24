Rep. Boebert Demands Answers from Biden-Harris Admin About Viral Video of TSA Agent Admitting There’s a Relaxed Process for Illegal Aliens

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert is demanding answers from the Biden-Harris administration about a viral video of a TSA agent admitting there is a more relaxed process for the handling of illegal aliens than American citizens.
Earlier this month, a video of an interaction at El Paso International Airport in Texas went viral. In it, a TSA agent states that illegal aliens have a “different process on a need-to-know basis.”
WOW! If you haven’t seen this yet, you should. A woman confronts TSA over their process when it comes to illegal migrants flying.
What is going on in our country?? pic.twitter.com/qEfTm5KNJj
— David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) October 12, 2024
In her capacity as a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Boebert sent a letter demanding information about the “careless transportation of illegal aliens throughout the United States of America” to Acting Director Patrick J. Lechleitner of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and Administrator David Pekoske of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).
The congresswoman wrote that the content of the video was “especially concerning because the Biden-Harris regime is carelessly permitting migrants to use their Border Patrol arrest paperwork or even the CBP One app as identification. Meanwhile, American citizens in my district have been told they do not have the right to refuse their picture being taken at the TSA checkpoint because it is an “improved safety and security measurement”. At a bare minimum, the rules that apply to American citizens should also apply to illegal immigrants, particularly regarding identification.”
The letter reads in full:
Dear Secretary Mayorkas, Administrator Pekoske, and Director Lechleitner,
I write to express my concern for the safety and security of Americans as we enter the busiest travel season of the year. With the upcoming holiday season approaching, many Americans look forward to traveling across the country to see their family and friends. As an influx of illegal aliens continues to infiltrate our border, the safety and security of American citizens is put at an all-time risk.
A video has recently surfaced at the El Paso Airport in which a TSA agent states that illegal aliens have a “different process on a need-to-know basis”. The response from this agent is unacceptable and inexcusable.
This is especially concerning because the Biden-Harris regime is carelessly permitting migrants to use their Border Patrol arrest paperwork or even the CBP One app as identification. Meanwhile, American citizens in my district have been told they do not have the right to refuse their picture being taken at the TSA checkpoint because it is an “improved safety and security measurement”. At a bare minimum, the rules that apply to American citizens should also apply to illegal immigrants, particularly regarding identification.
According to ICE, there are currently 13,099 illegal aliens convicted of homicide, 15,811 illegal aliens convicted of sexual assault, and a total of 425, 431 total non-detained, noncitizen convicted criminals roaming freely across the United States. This does not include the 2 million gotaways, the 1.7 million with final removal orders, or the 7 million on the non-detained docket. These illegals pose a direct threat to the safety and security of Americans. Instead of securing our border and nation, these illegals are further infiltrating our nation as they are unlawfully flown around across the United States with federal funding.
As such, I demand answers to the following questions:
- What is the current process is for letting dangerous, undocumented illegal aliens through our airports to fly across the nation?
- Why are illegal aliens often provided with TSA agents to assist them to their gates?
- Are illegal aliens flying with tickets purchased with taxpayer dollars? If not, who is paying for these tickets?
- I have also seen ticketed passengers be removed from a flight against their will to fulfill seating illegal aliens who are traveling. Is this the standard practice?
- Do illegal aliens have priority on flights over American citizens who have purchased their tickets?
- Multiple TSA agents have personally informed me that the photo taken at the checkpoint is immediately deleted. What is the purpose of the photo and how can an immediately deleted photo assist in permitting, illegals through the TSA checkpoint?
The lack of leadership and inability to secure our borders shows that the current administration has continuously put illegal aliens first, and Americans last. I ask that you work within your organizations to assure Americans that their safety and security are your administration’s main priority, and I look forward to your prompt response to these important questions.
Sincerely,
Lauren Boebert
Member of Congress