Rep. Boebert Demands Answers from Biden-Harris Admin About Viral Video of TSA Agent Admitting There’s a Relaxed Process for Illegal Aliens

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert is demanding answers from the Biden-Harris administration about a viral video of a TSA agent admitting there is a more relaxed process for the handling of illegal aliens than American citizens.

Earlier this month, a video of an interaction at El Paso International Airport in Texas went viral. In it, a TSA agent states that illegal aliens have a “different process on a need-to-know basis.”

WOW! If you haven’t seen this yet, you should. A woman confronts TSA over their process when it comes to illegal migrants flying. What is going on in our country?? pic.twitter.com/qEfTm5KNJj — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) October 12, 2024

In her capacity as a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Boebert sent a letter demanding information about the “careless transportation of illegal aliens throughout the United States of America” to Acting Director Patrick J. Lechleitner of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and Administrator David Pekoske of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The congresswoman wrote that the content of the video was “especially concerning because the Biden-Harris regime is carelessly permitting migrants to use their Border Patrol arrest paperwork or even the CBP One app as identification. Meanwhile, American citizens in my district have been told they do not have the right to refuse their picture being taken at the TSA checkpoint because it is an “improved safety and security measurement”. At a bare minimum, the rules that apply to American citizens should also apply to illegal immigrants, particularly regarding identification.”

The letter reads in full: