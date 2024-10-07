Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Sounds Alarm on Hurricane Milton: Calls for Residents to “Evacuate Immediately,” It Will Be a “Catastrophic Hit”

Representative Anna Paulina Luna of Florida has sounded the alarm to her constituents and called for them to evacuate immediately as Hurricane Milton aims to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Luna warned, “I am asking everyone to EVACUATE immediately.”

“This is going to be a catastrophic hit,” added Luna.

In a recent report, the National Hurricane Center reported that Hurricane Milton had “explosively intensified” and now had 175 mph winds.

Per USA Today:

Hurricane Milton strengthened to a Category 5 powerhouse Monday, driving sustained winds of 175 mph as it rolled across the Gulf of Mexico bound for what could be a devastating crash along Florida’s already storm-battered western coast Wednesday.

“Milton explosively intensifies with 175-mph winds,” the National Hurricane Center said in its 2 p.m. ET advisory, urging Florida residents to heed the advice of local officials.

The storm, now about 700 miles from the state, rapidly strengthened from Category 2 to 5 in just a few hours Monday. By Tuesday, Milton’s intensity “should be dictated by any eyewall replacement cycles, which will likely cause the system to gradually weaken but grow larger,” the NHC said.

At 175 MPH, Hurricane Milton is now a Category 5 storm and is tied as the 4th strongest hurricane in the history of the Atlantic coast.

