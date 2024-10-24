REMINDER: ADAM SCHIFF IN DEEP SCHIFF – Evidence Shows He Falsely Registered, Ineligibly Voted, and/or Committed Mortgage Fraud

Schiff refinanced his home in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2013 claiming the Maryland home was his primary residence. In 2009, a House Ethics investigation claimed that Schiff did this and Schiff claimed it was an error and he repaid the exempt taxes to the state of Maryland. A fellow member of Congress was charged with criminal counts for doing the same thing, Steven Watkins, of Oklahoma. In addition, the amount of the home mortgage has remained basically the same this entire time. Congress should look into this as well.

When asked about his residence in Maryland a couple of months ago while on the campaign trail running for US Senate in California, Schiff shared that his primary residence was in California and neglected to mention that he had repeatedly claimed his Maryland home was his primary residence.

It turns out that there is much, much more.

Earlier this month, Californian Chris Bish who is running for US Congress in California's District 6 issued a draft report along with Darren Ellis who is running for California State Assembly. The report is below, but here are some highlights.

Mortgage Fraud

According to the draft document below:

Maryland Code §7-401 defines mortgage fraud as "(d)any action made by a person with the intent to defraud that involves (1) knowingly making any deliberate misstatement, misrepresentation, or omission during the mortgage lending process with the intent that the misstatement, misrepresentation, or omission relied on by a mortgage lender, borrower, or any other party to the mortgage lending process;" or "(6) filing or causing to be filed in the land records in the county where a residential real property is located, any document relating to a mortgage loan that the person knows to contain a deliberate misstatement, misrepresentation, or omission". Adam Schiff, despite claiming to live and represent the people in the state of California, filed and reaffirmed through refinancing documents, his primary residence at 8204 Windsor View Terrace, Potomac Maryland, 28054. Adam Schiff's on the record acknowledgement of the mortgage document filings (primary residence in Maryland) during a House Ethics hearing via claim of a "mistake" evidences acknowledgement of mortgage fraud.

Schiff received better rates on his mortgage on the Maryland property by claiming it was his primary residence as opposed to his secondary residence.

(Remember that former Baltimore top prosecutor Marilyn Mosby was recently convicted of mortgage fraud in Maryland.)

At the same time that Schiff claimed his property in Maryland was his primary residence he must have claimed that he was a resident of California in order to run for the US House in California.

False Registration

The Heritage Foundation has an excellent piece describing election integrity where it defines various types of "voter fraud". False registrations are a type of voter fraud. "Voting under fraudulent voter registrations that either use a phony name and a real or fake address or claim residence in a particular jurisdiction where the registered voter does not actually live and is not entitled to vote."

A number of California residents have been convicted of voter fraud over the past few years.

According to the report below:

Adam and Eve Schiff sold their California home at 425 Amhurst Dr, Burbank CA in May of 2003 just prior to the purchase of their “primary residence” at 8204 Windsor View Terrace, Potomac Maryland, 28054 in June of 2003. In 2009, around the same time as a House Ethics hearing pertaining to the Maryland residence, Adam and Eve Schiff purchased the condominium at 250 N First St #427, Burbank CA, 95102, subsequently registering to vote in California at that address. It is important to note that the condominium is 650 sqft, has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. It is also of note that Adam and Eve Schiff had two minor children of approximately middle school age at the time of purchase. California Elections Code §2022 “If a person moves to another state with the intention of making it his or her domicile, the voter loses his or her domicile in this state”. California Elections Code §2026 “The domicile of a Member of the Legislature or a Representative in Congress of the United States shall be conclusively presumed to be at the residence address indicated on that person's currently filed affidavit of registration”. Adam and Eve Schiff, having sold their home in California in 2003 and subsequently purchasing a home in Maryland as their primary residence, remained voters in California despite being non-residents from 2003 until 2009, the date in which they purchased the Condominium at 250 N First St #427, Burbank CA, 95102. California Domicile records pertaining to change in voter registration are absent / could not be located, implying voter registration fraud between 2003 and 2009. In order to qualify as a candidate to represent California in the US House of Representatives (and/or Senate), one must be 25 years of age, a US Citizen, and a Resident in the state of California. For election years 2004, 2006, and 2008, Adam Schiff was not a resident of the State of California, evidenced by the 2003 sale of his home at 425 Amhurst Dr, Burbank CA and subsequent purchase of “Primary Residence” at 8204 Winsor View Terrace, Potomac Maryland, 28054. California Election Code §349(a) “’residence’ for voting purposes means a person’s domicile (b) The domicile of a person is that place in which his or her habitation is fixed, wherein the person has the intention of remaining, and to which, whenever he or she is absent, the person has the intention of returning. At a given time, a person may have only one domicile”. Adam Schiff, knowingly and willfully registering as a candidate while being a resident of Maryland would constitute a violation subject to California Election Code §18203 “[a]ny person who files or submits for filing a nomination paper or declaration of candidacy knowing that it or any part of it has been made falsely is punishable by a fine not exceeding one thousand dollars ($1,000) or by imprisonment. . .”. Further, Adam and Eve Schiff remained registered voters in California despite being residents of Maryland from 2003. CA Elec Code §18560(a) [a person] “Not being entitled to vote at an election, fraudulently votes or fraudulently attempts to vote at that election” is subject to imprisonment pursuant to subdivision (h) of Section 1170 of the Penal Code for 16 months or two or three years, or in a county jail not exceeding one year.

Ineligible Voting

Heritage describes ineligible voting as follows:

Illegal registration and voting by individuals who are not U.S. citizens, are convicted felons, or are otherwise not eligible to vote.

The report below states:

It has been understood that Adam Schiff and Eve Schiff, as residents of Maryland, have been voting absentee in California. CA Elec Code §18578 “Any person who applies for, or who votes or attempts to vote, a vote by mail ballot by fraudulently signing the name of a fictitious person, or of a regularly qualified voter, or of a person who is not qualified to vote, is guilty of a felony punishable by imprisonment pursuant to subdivision (h) of Section 1170 of the Penal Code for 16 months or two or three years, by a fine not exceeding one thousand dollars ($1,000), or by both that fine and imprisonment.”

See the entire document below:

Adam Schiff should not be running for US Senate in California. Also, it may be too late to replace him.