EXCLUSIVE: Congressman Adam Schiff Is in Deep Schiff – Ethics Complaint Filed Alleging Several Violations of Law in California and Maryland

US Congressman Adam Schiff from California is in deep trouble. An ethics complaint has been filed against Schiff by a concerned citizen alleging that Schiff has committed election and voter fraud claiming he was both a citizen of California and Maryland.

A concerned citizen from the state of California uncovered what is believed to be crimes committed by Adam Schiff.

In 2000 Schiff was elected to Congress and has served as a US House member from the state of California ever since. Schiff reportedly purchased a home in Maryland with his wife in 2003 stating they would occupy this home for 12 consecutive months as their “primary residence”. Despite this claim, Schiff continued to vote in California.

Schiff refinanced his home in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2013 claiming the Maryland home was his primary residence. In 2009, a House Ethics investigation claimed that Schiff did this and Schiff claimed it was an error and he repaid the exempt taxes to the state of Maryland.

A fellow member of Congress was charged with criminal counts for doing the same thing, Steven Watkins, of Oklahoma.

In addition, the amount of the home mortgage has remained basically the same this entire time. Congress should look into this as well.

See the complaint below.

Schiff Complaint by Jim Hoft on Scribd

Here is the support behind this accusation.

Schiff Evidence by Jim Hoft on Scribd

This pencil-neck guy is in deep Schiff.