Prime Ministers From Poland and Czech Republic Call for EU To Better Protect Its Outer Frontiers, but Criticize Germany for Enacting Migration Checks on Its National Borders

And the drama involving illegal migrants is not exclusive to the Mediterranean nations, in fact the countries that make the Eastern borders of the European Union are starting to be very vocal about the need to step up the migration control.

Yesterday (9), the prime ministers of the Czech Republic and Poland met and stated in unison that the European Union has to do more to tackle unauthorized migration.

They also took the opportunity to condemn the practice of renewing internal (national) border checks among the bloc’s 27 member states – in an obvious criticism of Germany.

Associated Press reported:

“’We have agreed that it’s necessary to do more’, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said after meeting with Polish counterpart Donald Tusk and other members of his government in Prague.”

Czech Premier Fiala criticized the ‘sweeping reforms’ to the bloc’s ‘asylum’ system.

Agreed by EU nations in May, they are ‘insufficient’ in his view, and should be more strict.

“Hungary and Poland, which have long opposed any obligation for countries to host migrants or pay for their care, voted against the package but were unable to block it. Czech Republic abstained from the vote.

‘We also have a negative view of the reestablishing of long-term border checks at the inside borders of the European Union’, Fiala said.”

Tusk echoed Fiala’s statement.

“’The task for the EU is to protect its outside borders and to minimize illegal migration rather than create internal borders or seek mechanisms for relocating groups of illegal migrants back and forth within Europe’, Tusk said.”

As we followed here on TGP, the continental tragedy that is illegal migration has pretty much monopolized the debate in the Parliament election last June.

Right wing parties have grown in popularity in several nations, including in Germany, where the AfD party won a state election and was a runner up in other two.

The extremely unpopular German government had no alternative but to announce border controls around its territory following recent extremist attacks.

Poland’s Tusk who is taking over the EU’s rotating presidency in January, will present his long-term plan to deal with migration on the EU level on Saturday (11).

“Tusk said that ‘thousands of Polish soldiers, police officers and border guards are engaged in fighting’ every day on the border where the situation resembles a ‘wartime landscape’.”

