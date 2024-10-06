President Trump Takes the Stage in Juneau, Wisconsin – “I’m Putting Everything on the Line to Fight for You” (VIDEO)

President Trump held a rally in Juneau, Wisconsin on Sunday to a crowd full of Patriots. He had just held a historic rally the day before when he returned to Butler, Pennsylvania where he nearly lost his life on July 13th.

Trump took the stage to a very enthusiastic crowd.

Watch:

NOW: President Trump takes the stage in Juneau, Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/Z8q9XDzlZE — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) October 6, 2024

President Trump told the crowd how he is risking everything for the American people.

“I’m putting everything on the line to fight for you and we’re gonna fight for you and we’re all going to win together. It’s gonna be the greatest win in the history of our country,” Trump said.

“We don’t even need your money. Keep your money. Just go out and vote. Get everybody and vote,” Trump said.

Watch:

“I’m putting everything on the line to fight for YOU.” — President Trump in Juneau, WI pic.twitter.com/zomTKpz3ta — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) October 6, 2024

President Trump gives credit where credit is due. He had some really kind words for Elon Musk.

“How good a guy is Elon Musk?” Trump said.

“We have no communication is North Carolina. People are dying, like 500 people are missing. It’s a disaster. The Federal Government is doing, the White House is doing nothing,” Trump said.

“During my conversation with him, I got a call from North Carolina thanking me for getting Starlink,” Trump said.

“He approved it while he was talking to me,” Trump told the crowd.

Watch: