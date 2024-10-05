President Trump Takes the Stage to Massive Crowd in Butler, PA, Receives Hero’s Welcome -“By the Hand of Providence and by the Grace of God That Villain Did Not Succeed in His Goal” (VIDEO)

President Trump took the stage in Butler, Pennsylvania to a massive crowd of Patriots who waited hours to see the 45th President of the United States on Saturday. Lee Greenwood performed his famous song “God Bless the USA” live for President Trump.

This is President Trump’s first time back to Butler since the attempted assassination on July 13.

Elon Musk joined President Trump in Butler on Saturday.

President Trump makes TRIUMPHANT RETURN to Butler, PA for HISTORIC rally pic.twitter.com/f6hrZ8c5ks — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) October 5, 2024

President Trump received a hero’s welcome from the tens of thousands of Patriots who love this President.

The crowd was chanting, “USA, USA, USA, USA!”

“A very big thank you to Pennsylvania. We love Pennsylvania,” Trump told the crowd.

“AND AS I WAS SAYING…”: President Trump receives HERO’S WELCOME in Butler, PA pic.twitter.com/6uTL5IHvV4 — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) October 5, 2024

President Trump talked about the unforgettable day on July 13th with the evil that was unleashed by the would-be assassin, Thomas Crooks. He also honored Cory Comperatore.

“For 16 harrowing seconds during the gun fire time stopped as this vicious monster unleashed pure evil from his sniper’s perch, not so far away. But by the hand of providence and the grace of God, that villain did not succeed in his goal,” Trump told the crowd.

“We are here this evening in record numbers, this is a big crowd,” Trump said.

“This field is now a monument to the valor of our first responders, to the resilience of our fellow citizens, and to the sacrifice of a loving and devoted father, a really great man,” Trump said.

The crowd erupted into a chant, “Cory, Cory, Cory, Cory!”

Watch: