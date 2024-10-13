President Trump Issues Warning in Prescott Valley, Arizona Speech, “If Kamala Gets Four More Years, the Entire Country Will Be Turned Into a Migrant Camp” (VIDEO)

President Trump held a rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona on Sunday to a very enthusiastic crowd.

The crowd went wild when President Trump took the stage.

Watch:

NOW: President Trump takes the stage in Prescott Valley, Arizona pic.twitter.com/gguUF7iwNc — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) October 13, 2024

President Trump told the crowd that if Kamala wins, her illegal immigration policy will destroy the country.

“If Kamala gets four more years, the entire country will be turned into a migrant camp,” Trump said.

“When I win on November 5th, the migrant invasion ends and the restoration of our country begins,” Trump declared.

Watch:

“If Kamala gets four more years, the entire country will be turned into a migrant camp.” — President Trump in Prescott Valley, AZ pic.twitter.com/oUcNH1AC8z — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) October 13, 2024

President Trump explained that closing the border was simple. Kamala continued to complain that no bill was passed for the border. President Trump simply closed the border with no bill needed.

“I listened to her saying all the time we couldn’t get a bill passed. I have never had a bill. You know what I did? I called them up, I said close the border. There was no bill,” Trump said.

“I said close the border and the border was closed, and then we had the best numbers in the history of our country,” Trump continued.

Watch:

“I said ‘CLOSE THE BORDER’ and the border was CLOSED.” — President Trump in Prescott Valley, AZ pic.twitter.com/ZylLIVlLvK — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) October 13, 2024

President Trump also praised the Border Patrol for their hard work and said that they will be vital in stopping the invasion.

“We are now known throughout the world as an occupied country,” Trump said.

“These gentlemen will un-occupy us very quickly,” Trump said.

“I make this pledge, November 5th, 2024 will be liberation day in America,” Trump declared.

Watch: