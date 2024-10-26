President Trump Holds Packed Rally in Novi, Michigan -“I’m Asking You to Dream Big Again, for You and Your Family, Your Children” (VIDEO)

President Trump is campaigning tirelessly in the last days leading up to the November 5th election. On Friday night, he did an interview with Joe Rogan which lasted close to three hours.

A massive crowd waited outside for hours for President Trump’s rally in Novi, Michigan on Saturday.

Watch:

Earlier today! This was the crowd outside for President Trump in Novi, MI pic.twitter.com/7xkqGUD73Z — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) October 26, 2024

President Trump received a hero’s welcome when he entered the room. The Patriots of our nation love President Trump.

Watch:

THE CROWD IN NOVI, MI, IS THRILLED TO SEE PRESIDENT TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/ziQSA3Fkji — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) October 26, 2024

President Trump gave the crowd hope as he spoke about America’s future.

“I’m asking you to be excited about the future of our country. I’m asking you to dream big again for you, and your family, your children. This is going to be America’s new golden age,” Trump said.

Watch:

“I AM ASKING YOU TO BE EXCITED ABOUT THE FUTURE OF OUR COUNTRY.” – President @RealDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/kcFG2KaujY — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) October 26, 2024

President Trump also talked about protecting American business which includes keeping auto plants inside the United States. He said that he was able to kill the auto plants that were planning on being built in Mexico while not being in office. He also told the crowd how much more he can do when he is back in office.

“I killed the massive plants that were going to be built in Mexico,” President Trump said.

“If I can do that out of office, think about what the hell I could do in office,” President Trump declared.

Watch: