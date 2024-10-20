“Pray, Pray, Pray, That Trump Gets This Election Victory” – Former College Football Star, Young Father, and J6 Political Prisoner Mason Courson Reaches Out – Please Help This Young Patriot if You Can

Mason Courson went to Washington, D.C., on Jan 6, 2021, to stand and listen to his President speak, with no ill intent. Unfortunately, the 27-year-old, who was born and raised in South Florida, found himself in a situation he never imagined.

Mason excelled academically and athletically, including playing college football. He loves reading and history. Mason is proud of his Cuban roots and immigrant maternal grandparents, who were honored to become US Citizens.

Mason was held without bond by the Biden administration. And he is unable to support his 4-year-old son, whom he had a month before he was arrested.

In June, radical District Judge Rudolph Contreras sentenced Mason Courson to 57 months in prison, three years probation, and a $2,000 fine for the felony charge of “assaulting, resisting, or impeding a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon.”

Mason is a victim of the Biden regime. Compare his actions to the actions of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters this past week!

This is the definition of judicial abuse. A young man with no criminal background was sent to prison for nearly five years for his actions on January 6 after lawless police opened fire with exploding gas canisters and rubber bullets on innocent protesters outside the US Capitol.

This only happens to conservatives. And so now Mason, an upstanding citizen, sits behind bars for several years.

Today Mason reached out to The Gateway Pundit family to give an update and to request assistance.

** Please help Mason here.

Hello Gateway Pundit Family and fellow Patriots. It has actually been quite a while since I have written something and feels like I have been gone forever.

Lately, I have been going through a lot, and I wanted to express myself to you all. I feel this is a good way to connect with people who understand and allow some insight into my life.

The past couple of months have been difficult for me. My son, Versai, started going to school, kindergarten. The one day, besides high school graduation, we as parents most look forward to. It brought tears to my eyes knowing he had his first day of school without me there.

Then, my family and I had a major financial loss that has devastated everything we have been building up over the past years. It was mostly my fault, which has been weighing heavy on my heart. I don't know if I will ever be able to forgive myself for the loss we incurred because of the scale and nature of it.

I also spent a month in solitary confinement because I was caught on a cell phone during a video call with my son. It was a risk I was willing to take to see him out of desperation. (The BOP does not provide video calls, when it's almost 2025.) I lost some good time credit and visitation rights because of this incident. I have had to cope with the stress and mental damage that comes with living in the SHU, on top of everything the past three years has thrown at me and it has been really hard.

I got out of the Special Housing Units (SHU) on Friday, September 13, and what a relief that was. My mind has been all over the place, having to manage all the stress and anxiety. I am really over being in prison. I have had enough. Can I not go home yet?

The SHU is not a happy place to be for anyone. The guards will literally laugh and mock inmates all day long, they get a rush out of our misery. One particular guard would walk up and down the range repeating "Que?" or "What?" over and over again. Making fun of our situation, pretending to care. Another guard would come up to our door's windows and when an inmate had a question he would sit in a condescending manner and say, "I am here for you. Don't worry. It will be okay buddy," while disregarding the question with an evil grin.

I mean I really could go on and on about how terrible it was in there, countless different reasons why. They would shake us down for no reason. Take commissary items from us like vitamins and medical items. How petty and pathetic do the guards have to be? To be real, they treat us like we're animals, it's dehumanizing. Radios were allowed, but the week I showed up they took all the radios away and discontinued them. Don't get me started with the screaming, yelling, and banging of doors all day and night by the other inmates too and nothing is said about that.

They wouldn't let any of my mail go out or let me receive any mail as well. Any person could start to lose their sanity in there and in here. (By the way, still to this day they are messing with my mail.)

Even though it was a fairly terrible experience being in the SHU, I realized some things about myself and my life. The alone time helped me come to a revelation about what has been going on with me and my situation. Perhaps it was necessary for me to end up there, as if it was an act of God. Because I did pick up The Bible again and started to read it from front to back and I got all the way to Chronicles currently. While indulging myself in The Word, I felt my mind open and clear of all the clutter that was clogging my thoughts. Honestly, I was able to think and imagine more clearly than ever before. Family is everything after God, the main point in all of the books so far. God wanted his people to have huge families and he would provide everything for them. As long as they had faith, remained true to Him overall, and kept their morals and values. I feel I have been missing that part of my life, I have been so busy trying to do everything on my own and be independent. I should have been leaning on God and focusing on my family.

Then of course my son, he started school and I missed his first day. He is now 5 years old. I cherish him, so you can imagine how much it hurt me missing this milestone and how much he needs his father. He has been living with his mother the past 3 years alone. I am constantly worried that he may forget me or lose interest in me. I do my best to stay in contact with him and make sure he remembers that I will always be there for him. Luckily, my family has had multiple opportunities to have him for a week or two at a time. Taking him on mini vacations as well. My mother was actually blessed with the opportunity to take him on his first trip to Disney World a few weeks ago. We live in Florida, so it's a short drive away and he had never been there. This was another first I missed out on that I had dreamed of. But, thank God he was able to go, my family took him, and he had a great time there. I can only pray and plan that I am able to create more fond memories with him when I am free and this is all behind me.

It's impossible for someone to know what it is like in here without living through it. I am constantly feeling like I am worthless, unproductive, and lost. I have always been a provider and in control since I moved out on my own when I was 20. For 5 years I was extremely independent, paid all my bills, and did lots of travelling all over our beautiful country, before getting arrested.

Now I am at the mercy of The Lord and a burden to my mother, my entire family. I have a plan for when I get released, but I have changed some aspects of it recently. I am going to include my family in all of my short and long-term goals. I will not be the selfish man I was before ever again. Don't get me wrong, I loved my family, but I was more focused on myself than them. I feel The Lord has spoken to me and turned my heart, desires, and vision. My family and I are going to act as one unit, on the same page. Pushing each other to fulfill all of our dreams. What good is it being successful without having your loved ones to share that success with.

I hope I am able to touch some people with this. Sincerely, I believe the incentivized tearing apart of families, harsh prosecution of fathers and increasing amount of mental disabilities has been ravaging American homes over the past decades.

This country wide predicament has effected me. Never did I think it would happen to me until it did. This is not just a January 6 thing, millions of Americans are on the same boat. Our country has been losing it’s trust in God. Again, what is attributed to that is a deteriorating family model, a corrupt justice system, and severe mental issues. If you feel like you have been even minorly abandoning your family maybe take a step back and think about how you have been carrying yourself. What more can you do to support your family's health and wealth. The constant mainstream propaganda does not want what is best for us. Forcing immoral ideology down our throats. A revolving system to keep children fatherless destroys families. Things have to change drastically, and it’s unfortunate that our leaders have been absent on these core fronts. There is only so much we can do as patriotic citizens before the powers lock you up. We need to have patience and pray on things.

Even though this whole experience has kicked my butt, I still try my best to stay as positive as can be. This situation is only temporary and God has me. Still, as I stated earlier, my family has been hit financially pretty bad. I want to implore whoever can help us with some donations, please do. Not only does this help me with the daily costs of living in prison, it helps my family with my son and their personal setbacks from dealing with me over the years. When realistically none of this should have ever happened in the first place, but God made it so for a reason. Any kind of help is extremely appreciated and we are forever grateful. Asking people for help is out of character for me and makes me feel uncomfortable, but it’s all I got at the moment. Any financial support will be put to good use and taken notice.

Pray, pray, pray that Trump gets this election victory. Does a clean sweep of pardons for all of us January 6 hostages so we are relieved of our persecution? Also, pray he drains the swamp of the evil bureaucrats. Also, arrests all the people that interfere in the election and the treasonous families we all know of.

Make sure to get out and vote and encourage everyone you know to vote with you. Thank you for all your time and support. God bless you all.