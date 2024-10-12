POLLSTER: Trump Maintains Slight Lead Over Kamala Harris for Fifth Straight Week

by

Various polls have been all over the place for weeks. It’s difficult to keep up with the changes.

And yet, according to one pollster, Trump has maintained a slight edge over Kamala Harris for five straight weeks.

Rasmussen Reports is a respected polling outfit and they’re following this race as close as any other.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Trump maintains 2-point lead for fifth straight week

In a sign that all of Vice President Kamala Harris’s efforts to bust open the 2024 election have failed, Rasmussen Reports said on Thursday that former President Donald Trump has maintained a 2-point lead for a fifth straight week.

In its latest survey shared with Secrets, Rasmussen had Trump at 48% to 46% for Harris.

Trump has led in the Rasmussen survey for 12 straight weeks, back to the weekend President Joe Biden dropped out of the race on July 21 under pressure from top Democrats who felt he couldn’t win. At that point, Trump was leading Biden by 7 points.

What makes the Rasmussen poll different from many others is that it has not changed its formula, which is based on the 2020 turnout and gives the Democrats a slight edge based on Biden’s victory. It is also of likely voters.

Rasmussen seems to agree with the idea that support for Trump is being downplayed in some polls.

Trump certainly seems to have all the momentum on his side as we head into the final stretch.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.