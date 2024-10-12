POLLSTER: Trump Maintains Slight Lead Over Kamala Harris for Fifth Straight Week

Various polls have been all over the place for weeks. It’s difficult to keep up with the changes.

And yet, according to one pollster, Trump has maintained a slight edge over Kamala Harris for five straight weeks.

Rasmussen Reports is a respected polling outfit and they’re following this race as close as any other.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Trump maintains 2-point lead for fifth straight week In a sign that all of Vice President Kamala Harris’s efforts to bust open the 2024 election have failed, Rasmussen Reports said on Thursday that former President Donald Trump has maintained a 2-point lead for a fifth straight week. In its latest survey shared with Secrets, Rasmussen had Trump at 48% to 46% for Harris. Trump has led in the Rasmussen survey for 12 straight weeks, back to the weekend President Joe Biden dropped out of the race on July 21 under pressure from top Democrats who felt he couldn’t win. At that point, Trump was leading Biden by 7 points. What makes the Rasmussen poll different from many others is that it has not changed its formula, which is based on the 2020 turnout and gives the Democrats a slight edge based on Biden’s victory. It is also of likely voters.

Reader Reminder: We are weighting nightly election results to the 2020 Recall Vote (Who did you vote for in 2020?). If we did not do this – which we believe helps our accuracy – our Trump v Harris results would be Trump +5 and our new Generic Ballot out yesterday would be… https://t.co/7iKgqHvqHZ — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) October 8, 2024

Rasmussen seems to agree with the idea that support for Trump is being downplayed in some polls.

Ya Think? Our appreciation to the great @jsolomonReports for exploring this important topic. Election tilts toward Trump as suspicions grow that some polls may be masking true size of his lead https://t.co/PK9puMImBv via @JustTheNews — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) October 11, 2024

Trump certainly seems to have all the momentum on his side as we head into the final stretch.