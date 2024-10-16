POLL: Donald Trump Now Leading Kamala Harris by Three Points in Pennsylvania

President Trump holds rally in Butler, Pennsylvania – October 5, 2024

Donald Trump is now leading Kamala Harris by three points in Pennsylvania, according to new polling from Rasmussen Reports.

This is the Democrats’ worst nightmare.

If Trump maintains a consistent polling lead over Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania from now until the election, no one is going to believe that she somehow pulled out a win there, even if Democrats try to pull voting shenanigans.

Newsmax reports:

Rasmussen: Trump Up 3 Points in Pennsylvania

Former President Donald Trump is up 3-points in Pennsylvania over Vice President Kamala Harris, according to the latest poll from Rasmussen Reports.

On Monday, the polling publication, along with American Thinker, reported that if the election were held “today,” i.e., from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, “50% of Likely Pennsylvania voters would vote for Trump, while 47% would vote for Harris.”

The poll shows that Trump is gaining support in the Keystone State. In September, both Trump and Harris were tied at 48%.

“The momentum favors Trump and, as [author] Scott Adams says, in a dynamic situation, the momentum can be even more important than the actual numbers,” American Thinker managing editor Andrea Widburg said. “Despite the media’s best efforts to sugarcoat the Harris-Biden administration and Harris herself, American voters don’t like what’s happening in America. It’s no wonder that growing numbers of Americans believe that Trump can be trusted to make things better.”

Conservative activist Scott Presler has been on the ground in Pennsylvania and working very hard to deliver the state for Trump.

Pennsylvania needs to be too big to rig.

Thanks for sharing!
