Plane With Pro-Trump Banner Flies Over Florida Taylor Swift Concert — ‘Ready For It, Cat Lady?’

An airplane with a pro-Trump banner flew over Taylor Swift’s concert at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens in Florida on Saturday.

The banner read, “Trump 2024 – Ready For It, Cat Lady? MAGA!” The message was a play on Swift’s mega-hit song “…Ready For It?”

Swift, who is infamously liberal, endorsed Kamala Harris for president on social media last month and signed off on the post as “childless cat lady.” The pop star was referencing remarks from J.D. Vance in which he called Democrat women “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives.”

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” Swift wrote. “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

It is currently unclear who paid for the banner or why, but photos and videos of the flyover were posted to social media.

A group called “Swifties for Kamala” was working with the Democrat party to campaign for Harris at the concert.

“She holds immense power to get out the vote,” Florida Democratic Party spokesperson Eden Giagnorio told Politico. “We hope our organizing efforts will help voters connect the dots — but nothing compares to her advocacy around it.”