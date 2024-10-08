Pennsylvania Supreme Court Dismisses RNC Lawsuit Over Mail-In Ballot Curing – Election Officials Will Be Able to Notify Voters of Mistakes and Let Them Make Changes

On Sunday the Pennsylvania Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit over mail-in ballot curing.

Democrats heavily relied on mail-in ballots in 2020 to get Joe Biden across the finish line.

Recall that President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden by more than 750,000 votes in Pennsylvania at midnight on Election Day in 2020, but Democrats in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia kept counting ‘mail-in ballots’ for two weeks without GOP monitors present.

Joe Biden ‘won’ Pennsylvania by approximately 80,000 votes after Democrats used mail-in ballots to cheat.

The RNC sued Pennsylvania to block mail-in ballot curing and the state’s high court said the committee filed the lawsuit too close to the election.

Election officials will now be able to notify voters of ‘mistakes’ and allow them to make changes to their ballots.

Reuters reported:

Pennsylvania election officials will be able to notify voters of any mistakes in their mail-in ballots and let them make changes, the state’s top court ruled, in a blow to Republicans who sought to block the practice in a state crucial to determining who will be the next U.S. president. In declining on Saturday to hear a lawsuit brought by the Republican National Committee and its state affiliate against so-called notice and cure procedures, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said the RNC filed the case too close to the Nov. 5 election, which pits Republican former President Donald Trump against Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris.

Last month the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that undated ballots or improperly dated ballots won’t be counted.

A lower court previously ruled it was unconstitutional to reject improperly dated mail-in ballots.

The Pennsylvania Republican Party and the RNC took legal action and appealed the court’s decision.

The state’s Supreme Court ruled in their favor last month.