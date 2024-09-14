BREAKING: In Huge Blow to Cheating Democrats, Pennsylvania Supreme Court Rules Improperly Dated Mail-In Ballots Won’t be Counted

In a huge blow to cheating Democrats, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Friday ruled that undated ballots or improperly dated ballots won’t be counted.

Democrats heavily relied on mail-in ballots in 2020 to get Joe Biden across the finish line.

Recall that President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden by more than 750,000 votes in Pennsylvania at midnight on Election Day in 2020, but Democrats in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia kept counting ‘mail-in ballots’ for two weeks without GOP monitors present.

Joe Biden ‘won’ Pennsylvania by approximately 80,000 votes after Democrats used mail-in ballots to cheat.

Last month a lower court ruled it was unconstitutional to reject improperly dated mail-in ballots.

The Pennsylvania Republican Party and the RNC took legal action and appealed the court’s decision.

The state’s Supreme Court ruled in their favor on Friday.

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley celebrated the win:

HUGE election integrity win in Pennsylvania. Following legal action from the RNC and Pennsylvania GOP, the PA Supreme Court REJECTED a Democrat attempt to count undated ballots. This makes mail voting in the Keystone State less susceptible to fraud. We will keep fighting and winning!

Attorneys for the ACLU, a far-left civil rights group that was involved in the lawsuit over mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, said they will continue to fight after Friday’s ruling.

“The Pennsylvania Supreme Court today vacated a ruling in favor of the Black Political Empowerment Project and other nonpartisan community organizations in their case seeking to end the disqualification of mail in ballots based on a common trivial error on the external envelopes,” ACLU Pennsylvania said.

“Today’s procedural ruling is a setback for Pennsylvania voters, but we will keep fighting for them. These eligible voters who got their ballots in on time should have their votes counted and voices heard,” Steve Loney, an attorney for the ACLU of Pennsylvania, said in a statement. “The fundamental right to vote is among the most precious rights we enjoy as Pennsylvanians, and it should take more than a trivial paperwork error to take it away.”