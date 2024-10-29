Paul Pelosi Attacker Sentenced to Life in Prison With No Parole, Used Last Statements to Say 9/11 Was Inside Job

David DePape, the man who attacked Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In June, a San Francisco jury found David DePape guilty of “aggravated kidnapping, first-degree burglary, and false imprisonment of an elder.”

During his last statements before sentencing, DePape gave a lengthy speech claiming 9/11 was an inside job.

He further condemned America’s “evil murder magic rituals.”

Following DePape’s last statements, Judge Harry Dorfman, ruled, “It’s my intention that Mr. DePape will never get out of prison, he can never be paroled.”

BREAKING: Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape sentenced to life without parole pic.twitter.com/R0n6gEMDwO — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 29, 2024

Per San Francisco Chronicle:

David DePape, the man who bludgeoned House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer in San Francisco, offered a rambling, tearful statement about his conspiracy theories just before he was sentenced to life in prison with out the possibility of parole. DePape’s sentencing hearing took place just a day after the two-year anniversary of the attack. DePape was convicted of five charges after his state trial in June: residential burglary, aggravated kidnapping, attempting to sway a witness, false imprisonment and threatening a family member of a public official. Just before he was sentenced, DePape read a lengthy statement that began with his theory that 9/11 was an inside job. Railing against America’s “evil murder magic rituals,” he spoke for more than 45 minutes about his belief that he was a psychic and that his ex-wife was a “body double,” and ignored multiple suggestions by the judge to keep his statements relevant to the trial or the crimes he had committed.

David DePape, the man convicted of attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer, offered a rambling, tearful statement about his conspiracy theories just before his sentencing. https://t.co/FakP4dPu8Z — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) October 29, 2024

Before sentencing, Adam Lipson, a defense attorney for DePape, argued for the Judge to give a lighter sentence to DePape due to his mental health problems.

Lipson told the court, “This is a man who has always been a peaceful, law-abiding person up until his activation.”

Despite Lipson’s pleas, Judge Harry Dorfman sentenced DePape to life in prison with no parole.

Previously, in a Federal trial, DePape was sentenced to 30 years in prison for “assaulting a federal official’s family member and attempting to kidnap a federal official.”

His sentencing in the state trial will be run concurrently with his federal sentencing.