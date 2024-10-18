PATHETIC: Kamala Harris Buses Small Crowd of People to Her Rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan

This is pathetic.

Everything about Kamala Harris is fake, fake, fake.

Both Harris and Trump are campaigning in the crucial swing state of Michigan on Friday.

A new highly weighted Michigan poll shows 21% of Democrats now support Trump.

No wonder why Kamala Harris had to bus supporters to her rally in Grand Rapids on Friday.

A small crowd of bused in supporters waited for Kamala Harris.

Pathetic scenes from Kamala's rally in Michigan where a TINY crowd of bussed in supporters awaits. pic.twitter.com/MzICy3lc5I — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

Kamala Harris sounded like she was talking to a bunch of toddlers as she walked up to the lectern.

“Good afternoon, Michigan! Good afternoon! Good afternoon, Michigan! *cackles* “It’s good to be back! It’s good to be back!” *cackles*

WATCH:

Kamala Harris is simply the most cringe person that has ever lived. pic.twitter.com/QEwIDp5Itd — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

A fly got in Kamala Harris’s face as she claimed she loves our small businesses.

Even the fly knows she’s full of sh*t.

WATCH:

Kamala: "I love our small businesses. I got a plan for you." Her plan is to raise your taxes, keep prices skyrocketing, and put you out of business. pic.twitter.com/e1Gijq4urZ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

Earlier this month Kamala Harris had to bus in supporters to her Flint, Michigan rally.

WATCH:

BUSES have been spotted at the Flint, Michigan Kamala rally. They tried to hide them, but we found them. Paid support, bussing and entertainers are the only ways Kamala can draw a crowd. pic.twitter.com/ofn2JNAcXl — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 4, 2024

Kamala Harris last month had to bus supporters to her campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

At least a dozen yellow buses full of people from Massachusetts arrived at Harris’s New Hampshire rally.

WATCH: