PATHETIC: Kamala Harris Buses Small Crowd of People to Her Rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan

Kamala Harris buses in supporters to Michigan rally

This is pathetic.

Everything about Kamala Harris is fake, fake, fake.

Both Harris and Trump are campaigning in the crucial swing state of Michigan on Friday.

A new highly weighted Michigan poll shows 21% of Democrats now support Trump.

No wonder why Kamala Harris had to bus supporters to her rally in Grand Rapids on Friday.

A small crowd of bused in supporters waited for Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris sounded like she was talking to a bunch of toddlers as she walked up to the lectern.

“Good afternoon, Michigan! Good afternoon! Good afternoon, Michigan! *cackles* “It’s good to be back! It’s good to be back!” *cackles*

WATCH:

A fly got in Kamala Harris’s face as she claimed she loves our small businesses.

Even the fly knows she’s full of sh*t.

WATCH:

Earlier this month Kamala Harris had to bus in supporters to her Flint, Michigan rally.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris last month had to bus supporters to her campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

At least a dozen yellow buses full of people from Massachusetts arrived at Harris’s New Hampshire rally.

WATCH:

Cristina Laila
