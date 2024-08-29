Landslide Coming? New Highly Weighted Michigan Poll Shows 21% of Democrats Now Support Trump – And Trump Leads with Independents by 56 Points!

We all know how pollsters ALWAYS oversample Democrats.

Well, this latest Michigan poll by Activote takes the cake.

The poll weighted its results 25 points for Democrats!

And despite the outlandish weighting advantage for Kamala Harris she only leads by 0.2% points.

And despite the outlandish weighting advantage for Kamala Harris, Trump leads Kamala with independent voters by 56 points!

And the Activote webpage discusses the weighting advantage they gave Kamala Harris.

ActiVote’s Aug 28, 2024 Michigan Presidential poll shows that Vice President Harris leads former President Trump by just 0.2%. The poll was among 400 likely voters, has an average expected error of 4.9%, and was in the field between July 28, 2024 and August 28, 2024 with a median field date of August 12. Please note that party affiliation in Michigan is based on estimated party affiliation (using state voter record and statistical modeling). In the swing state of Michigan, the number of voters that are estimated to be Democrats among likely voters (55%) far outweighs the number of voters that are estimated to be Republicans among likely voters (30%). Estimated party affiliation is not a perfect measure of current leanings as evidenced by the fact that 21% of those deemed Democrats in our poll actually support the Republican candidate. However, in states that do not include party affiliation in their voter registration, it is the best information available to us. Harris leads among urban voters, while Trump leads among rural and suburban voters. Harris leads among the youngest voters, while Trump leads among those 50-64 old. Harris narrowly wins the elderly. Harris leads among women, while Trump leads among men. Harris wins almost 80% of those estimated to be Democrat, while Trump wins almost 90% of those estimated to be Republican and almost 80% of those estimated to be Independents.

