OUTRAGEOUS! So-Called ‘Judge’ Throws Out Attempted Murder Charge Against Woman Who Saw an ‘Easy Target’ and Nearly Stabbed Innocent Arizona College Student to Death

A woman who tried to kill her innocent college classmate in cold blood will get away with attempted murder thanks to a soft-on-crime ‘judge,’ leaving the victim’s loved ones heartbroken and livid.

The Gateway Pundit reported last month that Arizona State University (ASU) student Mara Daffron was stabbed with a pairing knife in the Sands Classroom building in room 101 by a fellow student as she was walking into class. According to the paper, the incident occurred on ASU’s West Valley campus.

According to police, 19-year-old Kaci Sloan left her seat and stabbed Daffron twice in front of their classmates. She then attempted to knife Daffron a third time but was thankfully stopped by another brave student, possibly saving Daffron’s life.

Police alleged that Sloan had written notes planning the attack and that she decided to target Daffron because she was an “easier” target than another person she was considering trying to kill. The suspect faced charges of first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, interfering with an educational institution, and disorderly conduct.

But according to the Daily Mail, a so-called ‘judge’ threw out the charges of attempted murder and interference against Sloan last week. The suspect will now only be tried for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

Sloan was also given a cash bail of $250,000.

This all comes despite the fact Judge Jane McLaughlin told Sloan her attack was “analogous to a school shooting and the risk that you pose in the community is extreme” during her first court appearance.

Daffron’s mother, Launi Dafforn, responded with righteous anger over the development in an interview with The Daily Mail:

“We are beside ourselves!” she exclaimed. “So the only way there would be justice is if my daughter had actually died?”

And she nearly did. After being stabbed last month, Daffron escaped into an ASU courtyard. She was met by paramedics at the scene, who transported her to Banner Thunderbird Hospital, where she underwent surgery for her wounds.

FOx 10 Phoenix revealed that Daffron suffered severe injuries to her tricep and ribcage area, where Sloan’s knife cut into her spleen. Launi Daffron told the Daily Mail her daughter is now home but in “a lot of pain.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Daffron’s recovery from the horrific injuries she suffered at the hands of Sloan. TGP readers interested in helping her can donate HERE.